A Smart gadget by NMIMS Design School students that can solve water-related problems of 60% of Mumbaikars



–Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director, NMIMS Design School, says the Innovation can transform the lives of 7 million slum dwellers and improve BMC’s services

Mumbai: Water is a limited resource and for people living in Mumbai’s slums, who comprise about 60% of the city’s total population, getting clean and efficient water is a daily challenge.

A group of students of Mumbai’s premier education institute NMIMS School of Design has designed a water management system, which can resolve the problem of equitable water distribution among Mumbai’s slum dwellers and also ensure efficient resolution of water supply-related service needs of BMC. Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director of NMIMS School of Design, says: “Smart Water Supply System designed by our students, which is powered by new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and is mobile-enabled, can transform the lives of 7 million slum dwellers of Mumbai, who struggle to get their fair share of clean and safe water daily. It can also help Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to monitor and track water supply-related issues on a real-time basis.”

The Smart Water System is designed by Ms. Palak Goyal, Ms. Hetavi Shah, and Aarushi Mehra, all Year IV students of NMIMS School of Design pursuing a B.Des (Humanising Technology) program. The Smart Water System was attempted as coursework in the Connected Experiences course. The Innovation by these students was selected as a special mention in the “Service Design” category for CII Young Designers Awards 2021. The selection was from a pool of 750 entries from all over the world. By combining Human-centred design with emergent technology, cognitive and behavioural Science to create business value, this design program offers multiple career opportunities for students.

The SMART system will solve the water-related challenges for Mumbaikars and BMC alike. As part of the system, all houses in a slum are registered and assigned a water card linked to the resident’s mobile phones. A display board is fixed near the water source, where slum dwellers fill their buckets, tracks and controls the water flow and also warn of water quality. Each slum dweller can get their daily share of 20 litres of water by scanning their cards. To ensure equitable distribution of water, each member is allowed to scan their cards only once a day. However, the SMART Water Supply system also allows them to borrow additional “scans” from their neighbours or friends if they exhaust their daily limit and need excess water. The water cardholders pay for water as per their usage.

Further, the card is also linked to systems of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which enables the municipal corporation officials to monitor daily water consumption and also receive and address complaints about contaminated water or any need for maintenance and repair work.

The daily water supply by BMC is not enough for around 7 million people who reside in Mumbai’s slum areas, which leads to water-related scuffles and community tensions on a daily basis. Presently, slum settlements get just one-third, i.e. around 45 litres per person per day of water, whereas non-slum residential households get about 150 litres per person per day. Further, BMC faces its own challenges to address water-related service needs in these slums and ensuring a safe and efficient water supply system is one of the biggest challenges for the municipal corporation today.

The AICTE approved 4-years undergraduate program offers a transdisciplinary approach to design education that brings together Technology, Science and Business. Our Alumni is placed in companies such as Deloitte Digital, VMLY&R, Axis Bank by Freecharge, YUJ Design, Parallax labs, Learningmate amongst others.