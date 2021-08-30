A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes

A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury.

New York, NY, August 30, 2021: Innovative and luxurious high-end footwear company, TealHouse Inc., presents a collection of plant-based Teal Sole® shoes. Handcrafted with cactus leatherette, these shoes are inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury that is pushing the fashion industry forward. From the adhesives, leatherettes, to embellishments all our products are made using 100% vegan materials.

At scale, fashion is cruel, destructive, and polluting. “Despite our passion to drive change, we can’t push our agenda onto consumers and expect them to drop the products they know and love. We need progressively sustainable solutions that compete in existing markets and deliver a new kind of status. This is what we’ve set out to do.” – Jaqui McCarthy, Co-Founder and CEO

TealHouse™ reimagines consumer goods and develops processes and technologies to infuse into products. “We started with a line of vegan shoes and entered the luxury market to support continuous innovation. Releasing a line of plant-based footwear is another small step towards creating truly sustainable bio-products.” -Bobby Lounsbury, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering

TealHouse’s line of cactus leather shoes is releasing December 2021 with a starting price of $550 a pair. The line is currently available for pre-order online on the TealHouse website. International shipping options available and at select New York City and Kansas City retailers. Popular styles include the Lexi pointed toe pump and the Jaqui stiletto.

About TealHouse™

Founded with the mission to eliminate the use of animal byproducts and other eco detrimental materials from consumer goods, TealHouse Inc. is an American technology company known for its innovation, progressively sustainable take on fashion, and teal trademarked consumer products.