A Sunlit Sojourn: “The Summer Solstice” with Stronger Muscatel by Makaibari

India, August 2023 – As the sun reached its zenith, casting a golden glow over the world, the Summer Solstice brought with it a sense of vibrant energy and awakening. It was a momentous occasion, a time of harvest that symbolized a profound connection between humanity and the natural world. Celebrate it with the organic Summer Solstice Muscatel, a truly remarkable Darjeeling Second Flush Black Tea, a true Muscatel from the celebrated Makaibari Tea Estate. Harvested between the months of May and June, after April showers, with leaves that are more distinguished, refined, and have a well-rounded flavor.

This ancient tradition of the Summer Solstice held deep-rooted meaning for the Makaibari Tea Estate, as their tea plants responded to the shifting day length, yielding a harvest of unparalleled quality. Scientifically intriguing “photoperiodism” influenced the blooming and growth patterns of plants in response to changing day lengths during the Summer Solstice. Inspired by this splendor, Makaibari Tea poured their expertise and care into creating their new offering, capturing the essence of the Solstice in every sip. The careful hand-picking of the finest tea leaves during the second flush harvest gave birth to “The Summer Solstice with Strong Muscatel” – a tea that embodied the very essence of this auspicious time.

Throughout history, the Summer Solstice played a pivotal role in guiding agricultural activities, enabling farmers to determine the ideal moments for planting and harvesting crops. Even today, it remained a time of spiritual significance, igniting a profound connection between humanity and the life-giving power of the sun. The festivities during the Summer Solstice had deep-rooted traditions worldwide. At the heart of it all was the captivating essence of Makaibari’s second flush of tea harvest. Those carefully hand-picked tea leaves exuded a strong muscatel flavor, delighting the taste buds and leaving an unforgettable impression.

Makaibari invites connoisseurs and tea enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of tea and the Summer Solstice at the estate’s celebratory event.

Mr. Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director, Luxmi Tea Group said “Makaibari Summer Solstice is harvested during the second flush, under the captivating allure of the summer solstice, with every sip, discerning connoisseurs will relish the unparalleled flavors and rich aromas that evoke the spirit of this unique harvest. Our commitment to quality and sustainability shines through in each cup, as we continue our legacy of offering tea enthusiasts an extraordinary experience that transcends time and taste “

Witness the agricultural abundance that has inspired generations and indulge in the luxurious experience of the “Summer Solstice.” decor and the centerpiece at The Makaibari flagship store in Kolkata are also inspired by this holy Summer Solstice and the beautiful Makaibari Estate.

Makaibari’s “Summer Solstice” is not just a tea; it is a celebration of nature’s cycles and the connection we share with the cosmos. Indulge in the finest flavors of the season and experience the magic that unfolds when tradition meets luxury.