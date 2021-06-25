A Sustainable Plant that will Balance Environment & Business

Technology & innovation are fast changing the face of metal and mineral production across world and Hindustan Zinc Limited is at the forefront of this transformation bringing sustainable solutions to business operations. The company’sproposedZinc coastal smelter will be a state of the art environment-friendly plant that will bring the best of technology from across the world to ensure a plant with Zero Harm, Zero Discharge and Zero Waste.

Hindustan Zinc is India largest and world’s leading integrated producer of Zinc – a versatile non-ferrous metal that is popularly known as an “essential trace element” important to our daily life. The metal has a wide variety of applications across different sectors right from Infrastructure, Automobile, agriculture, health to the new-age applications. Zinc is majorly used for galvanization and die-castings in automobile, electrical, and hardware industries. Galvanization of steel prevents rusting and is used in infrastructures, car bodies, transmission towers, suspension bridges, fertilizers, pharma etc. It is the metal that protects national assets by preventing corrosion and help in improvingimmunity in the human body.

The potential role of Zinc in improving immunity has been widely acknowledged.

Zincore is being mined in India for decades and Hindustan Zinc as a leader is committed to continuously working towards bringing more and more sustainable ways of ensuring the ore to metal journey. Hindustan Zinc has always ensured top priority is given to safety measures while running the operation for both its people and the communities around it. One of the big focus has been the conversion of waste to wealth where waste generated are converted to a re-usableproductsfor gainful utilization in newer areas. The bright minds at the company have even got a US patent for their innovation of using waste to make paver blocks for roads. The other big areas where the company has shown forward thinking is the optimum and judicious use of water. Hindustan Zinc is a certified 2.41 times water positive company,whichmeans it’s water debit is more than it’s water credit. In simple words, the company gives back more water than it takes. In a conscious move, in its current operational plants, the company treats city sewage and uses this treated sewagewater to run operations thus drastically reducing freshwater consumption. The purpose behind each of these best global practices is the company’s intent and commitment to fulfill the water requirement of the project without disturbing the locals’ need and eco system.

Hindustan Zinc has not only benchmarked itself to the highest and best standards of global parameters for environment and sustainability but is many a times setting these standards. In cases of some of the emission guidelines, the company ensure that it is the lowest globally, even much lesser that the accepted government numbers. The company believes that its core purpose is to be of service to the nation and for the betterment of the community and our stakeholders by adding values and adhering to all applicable local, state and national laws.

The metal and mineral sector is one of the cornerstones of Indian economy and contributes majorly to state revenues, employment and enhancing the lives of communities. Sustainable holistic development is a path to securing lives for a better tomorrow.