A Touch of STRIPES UNDER YOUR FEET BY NOTION

When it comes to adding warmth and elegance to a room, nothing beats the beauty of a genuine wood floor. Wood Floors are tough and strong which brings elegance to your home decor forever. If you’re thinking about installing a wood flooring in your home, then don’t give it a second thought as wood flooring not only wins the credits of beauty but it is very durable and lasts for decades.

With advancement in time and technology, so many designs and patterns come in the wooden flooring, and NOTION is the pioneer company in India known for their exotic range, patterns and textures in the wooden floor industry. “NOTION”-a company engaged in luxury wooden flooring, cladding and decking products have introduced ‘Stripes Flooring Collection’ recently.

According to Mr. Akash Saini-MD-NOTION, “Our strip wood flooring collection is designed to meet the most individual requirements. Therefore, if you’d like to upgrade the look and ambiance of your dream place this season in a stylish and convenient way for many more years then do check the collection. The collection will certainly stand on your expectations within your budget. The aim of such unique flooring collections is for giving you the warmth of wood for decades to come and improve the aesthetic and appeal of your house”, he further added.

The floor consists of three-layer to avoid expansion and contraction. It has warmth, luxury and the feel of natural wood. It gives a royal, ambiance and feel of luxury and it is just not limited to individual rooms or gardens, it looks great in corporate houses, hotels, decks, clubs or anywhere one can imagine it to be. The best part of it is that it comes in multiple varieties that are resistant to moisture and climatic changes, it’s a premium class product and strong enough. It’s easy to install so you can do it by yourself.

The Stripes collection by NOTION looks really classy and no matter what kind of interiors you own, it will go well with your furniture and walls. So, if you are looking for a kind of flooring which is unique, elegant and strong, the latest collection by NOTION is the one you should rely on.

Price tag:On request

Available at all NOTION Galleries

Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Dimapur, Surat, Kota, Kohima, Warrangal and more

Customer Care: +91-8010-450-450

Web: www.notion.net.in