A Tourist’s Conclusive Guide To Goa Casino Latest Policies, Rules And Regulations

Goa is known as one of the most famous tourist destinations in India. It is the hub of youngsters who come to cool off their stress and find respite from all the humdrum of the world. Goa primarily was a Portuguese colony and even to this day, there are remnants of its culture and architecture. The small, cute and colorful houses that flood Goa is typical of the Portuguese settlement.

It has several beaches like Baga, Palolem etc. It is upon the tourists to decide if they are looking for a serene escape from the busy life or intend to party away the long weekend. Every year a million tourists come to Goa and the crowd, for most parts, ranges from college students to middle-aged people. Besides its beaches, nightlife parties, carnivals, churches and water sports, Goa is also widely known for its casinos.

We already know casinos are pretty difficult to come across in India with a few exceptions. But while vacating in Goa you can select any from this list of casinos in Goa if you wish to acquire experience in one of them. The Panaji region harbors the most number of casinos and all of them are worthy of a visit. The casino in Goa renders Goa a liveliness of its own.

Goa shelters opulent casinos for the entertainment of its tourists. Source: thrillophilia.com

What Is A Casino?

A casino is a, sometimes legal, facility which allows gambling of certain kinds. There are several kinds of games or fashion in which gambling is done like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, games of chance etc. These are mostly luck-based games which sometimes may require some skills.

The argument over the legalization of casinos is an eternal one. Some believe it is an addictive vice while others hold the view that it can be helpful in paying off the taxes of the state. Casinos often invoke and display violent behavior of people involved in gambling. For this reason, a lot of people consider casinos unsafe and hence are apprehensive about them. However, in order to check the unruly and uncouth crowd the casino in Goa has strict rules and regulations laid out for the convenience of people.

Rules and Regulations

Here are a few standardized rules and regulations of casino in Goa:

Permission is granted only to those casinos which run on either five-star properties or cruises. This is mainly done to filter the crowd and avoid menace. The casinos must have permission from the government. Goa was the first state to get a legal license for gambling in the country. All the casinos have to pay a gambling tax to the government. The tax raised from gambling is unimaginably huge and really helps the government to invest it in places elsewhere. Any person under 21 is not allowed for gambling in Goa. Previously the age criterion used to be 18 but now it has been changed. Any casino in Goa has a strict age verification. If you plan on taking a tour of one of them, make sure you carry your original government identity proof and a passport size photo. Also, you may have to deposit an entry fee. Most casinos require you to maintain a dress code which is formal or smart casual. Half pants, flip-flops, shorts, sleeveless shirts are not allowed. The games that are generally played at the casino in Goaare Blackjack, Casino War, Five-Card draw, Texas hold ‘em and poker. The list may vary but it is the standardized list of games.

Besides these, anybody seen to misbehave can be turned out of casinos or even fined.

Controversy over the Policy Of Casino In Goa

Although casinos in Goa is a legal affair, there are still some apprehensions about it and varied opinions about its legality. The plan of shifting the off-shore casinos to land is still not completely in the swing. Goa is a tourist destination and invites hundreds of thousands of people who spend their time in casinos. This is why it depends largely on this business. In fact, casinos are one of the greatest attractions of Goa. Since only a few other places have casinos in India, like Daman and Gangtok, a huge number of tourists crowd these casinos in Goa. Otherwise, they would have had to visit neighboring countries like Nepal. However, before the government looks into the gambling policy, it wants to resolve the mining crisis and thus a finalization on the gambling policy stands still.

Travellers are often confused about the rules and legality of gambling and naturally apprehensive towards it. Some, not knowing about them, are afraid to visit the casinos. Gambling may be an addiction but if you are a traveller and out on an adventure in Goa, its casinos are strongly recommendable. They enrich you with an experience which does not necessarily have to turn into addictions. Go on visit the casinos mentioned and have a gala time.