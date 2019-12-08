A walk to promote equal opportunity and Inclusion

VISHWAS, a not-for-profit organization, Sector 46, Gurugram in support with DLF Foundation organized an Inclusive walk to promote awareness on vital issues of Inclusion and Equality for people with disabilities. The One km Inclusive walk was flagged off from Dell office (another supporter in this endeavor), sector 43, Gurugram and moved towards sector 53. The walk saw the participation of more than 300 participants. The participants included children with disabilities along with representatives from various other organizations and prominent corporates.

The Inclusive walk was organized to mark the World Disability Day with a message that disability is not inability and specially-abled has the potential to contribute equally, provided they get choices and opportunities in a dignified and barrier-free environment. The walk was followed by cultural programs and snacks.

Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation emphasized, “The world is fast recognising the value of inclusion as a core value. This walk promises to be a wake-up call for people to raise awareness and sensitize others towards persons with disability”.

‘Our programmes are rooted in the fundamental belief of inclusiveness and equality. We believe that everyone has the right to access basic healthcare, education and work options irrespective of disability, gender, class or caste. We would like the industry to open more job opportunities to the specially-abled workforce so that there is inclusive growth’, said Neelam Jolly, Founder, Vishwas NGO.

In line with the United Nations initiative, we have been organizing the World Disability Day celebrations since 2005’, she added.

One of the young participants in the walk said, “We all are gathered here to spread the message that no disability can steal the ability, zeal and the courage to live. We are celebrating our strength, not weakness – World disability day”.

International Day of Disabled Persons was proclaimed in 1992, by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3. The observance of the Day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.