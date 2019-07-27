A weekend getaway this monsoon – The Deltin, Daman

The monsoons are here and so are the lush green trees and the flowers. The fresh smell of earth, the colorful nature and the grey skies with the sun peaking from the clouds creates a wonderful sight. All of this creates a mood for quick tea breaks and some delicious hot pakodas. Monsoons create a mood for your mini breaks and quick getaways.

A weekend trip with your loved ones is the perfect way to refresh and rejuvenate. Treat yourself by taking a short break and escape to fun filled beaches. Instead of going to the regular hill stations near Mumbai, why not do something new. The new hotspot for people from Mumbai, The Deltin, Daman. Three hour drive from Mumbai, the 5 star property is a must visit to have a short break and enjoy the monsoons. Having beaches close-by gives one even more reasons to spend a weekend chilling at the property with friends and family.

From multi cuisine restaurants with continental and Indian cuisines to an exotic pan Asian cuisine restaurant, you get it all. Enjoy your exquisite meal with a spectacular view of the pool side. Unwind at The Whiskys over an exotic signature cocktail made by the bartender. Sit back and enjoy the Luxurious ambience over a glass of fine wine with your loved one. Give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy your drink in a dim light and a scenic view of the lawn.

Enjoy a day at The Devka beach and get yourself a sun kissed glow, also take pleasure in the open space and play various outdoor games with your loved ones. Spend some quality time with your spouse; enjoy the intimate experience that is provided at the spa. Bounce back to work and start your week after a relaxing yet fun vacation.

So wait no more and rush to The Deltin Daman before the monsoon goes away and have a gala time.