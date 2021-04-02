A year after amalgamation: PNB 2.0 emerges stronger to play a greater role in nation-building

Hyderabad: Indian banking industry witnessed the mega consolidation exercise on 01st April 2020, which reduced the number of Public Sector Banks from 19 to 12 at present. Erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India were amalgamated with Punjab National Bank to create one of the largest banking behemoths in the country with total business exceeding ₹18 lakh crores.

PNB now has a wide presence across the country with its 10,800+ branches, 13,900+ ATMs and 12,300+ Business Correspondents with One lakh plus strong workforce.

With the first anniversary of the mega consolidation, PNB has completed the integration of business, people and technology to prepare the Bank to realize gains from the synergies of amalgamation.

Commenting on the bank’s significant progress since the amalgamation, Shri CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB, said, “We have completed our technology integration in the record time by December 2020, to be able to focus on the business priorities from year 2021 onwards. We have also realigned various internal processes and revamped the organization structure to position the Bank as customer-centric and future-ready. Seamless integration and harmonization of products, processes, distribution channels, creation of specialized units and technology platform have benefited customers in terms of wider products offerings and better service experience.”

Despite pandemic, seamless integration accomplished without disruption

The amalgamation has been a remarkable journey for all the stakeholders with successful harmonization of varied working cultures, integration of diverse internal processes and complex technologies while overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic. Notably, the technological migration activity was completed with a near-zero disruption. PNB has completed this migration activity with minimal disruption. Now, all customers will be able to enjoy an array of services on its wider network of branches, ATMs and robust digital channels.

Wider reach in North Eastern and digital-first approach

Bank has enhanced its presence in North East regions in terms of branches, business and customer base. The wider geographical footprint has helped it serve customers more effectively and efficiently.

Bank has been focusing on improving digital offerings to the customers and proposes to undertake new initiatives viz. end-to-end digital pre-approved personal loans for its salaried customer, e-Mudra loans up to ₹50,000/-, Video KYC for online account opening, etc. to name a few.

Boosting entrepreneurial development and inclusive growth

PNB has been assisting stressed MSMEs in line with its traditional role of supporting the Indian entrepreneurial spirit while maintaining thrust on being the leader in supporting Rural areas and the Agriculture sector. As one of India’s leading public sector banks, PNB has a larger and more constructive role in ensuring inclusive and balanced growth among individual entrepreneurs and corporates in India.