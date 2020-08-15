A&A Foundation in association with Halasuru Residents Welfare Association (HRWA) Launch Nutrition Program for‘Pourakarmikas’

Bengaluru, August 15, 2020: To commemorate the country’s 74th Independence Day, A&A Foundation in association with Halasuru Residents Welfare Association (HRWA) has launched a Nutrition Program for 35 ‘Pourakarmikas’ from Ward 90 near Kalyani Halasuru Lake today. With an aim to ensure their complete wellbeing, A&A Foundation started by ML Amarnath & Anupama Amarnath, under its CSR initiative “Vrddhi”, is sponsoring the Nutrition Program for the Pourakarmikas by providing Enlightlife 365 Halerich 1 Enlightlife Superfood Metabolism and Immunity Booster Kit, free medical consultation and necessary blood tests thrice a year as part of the Nutrition Program. The event was graced by the presence of Mrs Mamatha Saravana, Corporator – Ward 90, Mr Mahendra Jain, President – HRWA, Mr. Mohankumar P K – Vice President – HRWA, Dr Govardhan, Ph.D, Senior Food Scientist – Enlightlife and Dr. Navneet Motreja – Care on Call.

With the increasing cases of Coronavirus reported, most of us are compelled to stay indoors to ensure social distancing and safety and be less prone to contracting the dreaded virus. Pourakarmikas, unlike us, bear the task of keeping our city clean and remain exposed to the environment that is currently grappled with the spread of the contagious virus through community transmission. Thus, it is of utmost importance for these social warriors to maintain physical wellbeing and undergo deworming once in six months to boost immunity.

Speaking on the launch of a nutritional program for the Pourakarmikas, Mr Mahendra Jain – President of HRWA & Mr. Mohankumar P K – Vice President of HRWA who initiated this outreach healthcare support program said, “On our 74 the Independence Day, we are pleased to announce the launch of this nutritional program for our hardworking Pourakarmikas that offers an awareness program, health check-ups and nutritional food supplements to ensure their holistic wellbeing. I am sure,

through this program, we will be able to help them improve their overall health and be able to defend themselves from COVID-19 and other chronic lifestyle diseases.”

Speaking on the importance of maintaining good personal hygiene, especially during waste management for the Pourakarmikas, Dr Govardhan, PhD, Senior Food Scientist – Enlightlife said, “One needs to realise that our daily basic habits like brushing, taking baths, washing our hands with soap before and after eating, and using toilets, etc. have a significant impact on our health. These simple yet basic habits, if followed religiously, can make a big difference to protect us from Covid-19, take care of our personal health and hygiene is vital to avoid infection. Make wearing of masks mandatory before stepping out and practice hand hygiene; wear gloves at work and especially during handling waste. Avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes, nose, or open sores and cuts with bare unsanitized hands. If you have any injuries cover them with clean dry bandages.” Keeping in mind the necessity to maintain hygiene for pourakarmikas, Dr Govardhan further added, “It is essential to always wear footwear, especially gumboots while segregating garbage to avoid infections. Wash your clothes thoroughly; clean yourself after work and before engaging in with your family. In addition to this, eat healthy, keep your body hydrated (drink 3 litre of water daily in intervals), get adequate hours of sleep for a better immune system. Regardless, one must not be reluctant to visit a doctor whenever you feel sick.”

Expressing their gratitude, Mrs Mamatha Saravana – Corporator Ward 90 thanked the organizers for the support. The event witnessed flagging off the Indian Tricolour Flag by the dignitaries and honouring five COVID warriors followed by a special training program on Hygiene and Waste management. Additionally, Vrddhi protein chocolates were distributed to all participants at the venue.

A&A Foundation plans to carry out similar activities to all the wards in Bengaluru through its Vrddhi CSR connect program.