AAdvantage Insurance Group Hires New Account Executive

x

Gracie Diaz brings five years of insurance experience to English and Spanish speaking clientele

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 10, 2022) AAdvantage Insurance Group recently hired Gracie Diaz as its newest Account Executive. In this position, she will work with new and existing clients to evaluate and generate personalized insurance plans. Diaz is a bilingual insurance specialist who caters to both English and Spanish speaking clients who need assistance with their specific insurance needs.

Prior to joining AAdvantage Insurance Group, Diaz worked for an insurance company based in Edwardsville, Ill. as an insurance specialist and office manager.

Founded in 2009, AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in auto, home, business, farm, and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East area in Illinois and Missouri. AAdvantage Insurance Group is located at 78 S. Main St. in Glen Carbon, Ill.

“Gracie’s experience and bilingual background make her the perfect addition to our growing team,” said AAdvantage Insurance Group CEO Josh Kaburick. “Her understanding of the insurance industry, combined with her excellent communication skills, enables Gracie to best serve our diverse clientele.”

AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about AAdvantage Insurance Group, call (618) 692-4440 or visit http://www.aadins.com.