Aahwanam’, located in a spacious 2.5-acre lush green ambience, all set to present heavenly experience!

Vajra Group-Hyderabad’s leading 3600 Event management firm, is making its maiden foraying into the hospitality Industry with Banquet, Resort & Convention Centre. Its First Venture by Name AAHWANAM The Convention Centre was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest Sampoornesh Babu, Tollywood Actor; in the happening part of the city at Saroornagar, today.

Also present on the occasion were Satish Jai of Anthaku Minchi fame; Sanjosh of Bewars Fame; Bishnu Adhikari, Tollywood Actor, Ek fame; Suman Prasad, Director & Producer; and Karteek of Urekha Fame and T. Arun Kumar, Director, Vajra Group. Aahwanam is the latest and most prized destination, located in a mini resort like ambience spread over 2.5 acres, in the heart of the city and decked to present a heartwarming and memorable experience for all kinds of social, corporate, movies events and occasional celebrations.

We at Vajra Group with our enormous experience and exposure to event management are foraying into Hospitality business, to bridge the dearth of quality and eco-friendly convention centres which the current generation is yearning for. Aahwanam is designed to give a heavenly experience and make their celebrations a lifetime memory, says T. Arun Kumar.

Chief Guest & Tollywood Actor Sampoornesh Babu speaking on the occasion said, AAHWANAM is a next generation Convention center, it adds glitter and charm to any celebration or event hosted here, giving the guests an out of the world experience. I want Vajra Group to open more such Centers and bring in a novel experience for all its patrons and make their celebrations a lifetime memory.

The one of its kind most modern and eco-friendly Convention facility with AC Convention Halls and all modern amenities is located in an island of plush greenery and serene environs away from the city’s pollution and huzz and buzz. Aahwanam has spacious facilities with a built-in area of 13,235 sq ft, including a banquet hall of 6,230 sq ft and the balance 1.2 acres of open space with 25 plus years’ old massive trees and lush greenery.

The banquet hall has capacity to seat up to a five hundred to thousand people. It has state-of-the-art facilities for guests to experience utmost comfort, be it a corporate formal event or personal celebratory occasion.It has exhaustive facilities including a inbuilt stage, modern kitchen, premium rooms for bride & bridegroom, prominent guests, clean washrooms, spacious 15000 sqft outdoor Space, a separate pool side venue and much more.

Having been in event business we have an eye to detail; from the other side of the spectrum we knew exactly where the deficiencies were and here we are with Aahwanam, addressing the very lacunae to give an incredible experience to our patrons, says Arun Kumar.

The Convention centre has apt facilities to suit different occasions, including social events like wedding and reception, sangeet, haldi, mahendi, birthdays, dhothi and half saree events; corporate events like product launch, press meets; anniversary celebrations, dealers meets and all other formal events, besides for movie promotions, audio launches, film shoots, including green rooms.