Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) to take care of complete vaccination cost for Covid-19 for all its 5,000 + employees with one dependent pan-India

Hyderabad, April 01, 2021: In-line with its employee first approach and its commitment towards being a socially responsible company and protecting educators who served as frontline workers during the lockdown, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has announced that it will be taking care of the complete vaccination cost for Covid-19 for all its employees and one dependent each across India.

This will amount to 5,000 employees for the two shots of vaccine plus one dependent each. The vaccine cost will also be taken care of for the nearly 750 support staff across India including housekeeping staff and security guards as well.

Teachers nurture the future of nation and at AESL it is our responsibility to keep them safe and empower them to attain the best possible learning outcomes in their classrooms. And protecting them against the ongoing pandemic is one such step that the company is taking to support these frontline workers.

AESL encourages its employees to avail the vaccination made available in various private and Government facilities depending on their eligibility. Wherever practicable and feasible, the company will try and organize vaccination camps at their facilities in partnership with local healthcare providers and in-line with Government guidelines.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “Our employees have shown exemplary perseverance and dedication during the ongoing pandemic. Taking care of their vaccination cost is in line with our commitment to our employees’ well-being. Our constant endeavour is to continue to maintain safety and hygiene at our workplaces. Covering the cost of vaccination for our employees and their dependent family member is a small gesture from the organisation to express our gratitude to our employees.”

India’s vaccination program began on January 16th, January 2021 with frontline and health workers. It has since been expanded to senior citizens and now citizens over 45 with or without co-morbidities as well recently.

More than 6 crore Indians have been vaccinated with at least one dose as part of the world’s largest inoculation drive till date.

