Aakash Healthcare Launches Next Generation Surgical Excellence SPEED Knee program and Knee Express

A new initiative for the people suffering from knee pain with next generation surgical excellence in knee replacement called S.P.E.E.D. Knee program has been launched by Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, today. The Hospital also launched India’s first mobile knee clinic called Knee Express, which will provide doorstep service to patients suffering from severe knee problems. These initiatives are led and directed by Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Senior Consultant, Dept of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

The chief guests of the launch program were Mr. Isac Doru, Technical Director, Indian National Football Team & Mr. JC Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. The program was also graced by Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Senior Consultant, Dept of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement and Dr. Kousar A Shah, COO along with senior doctors and management of Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. The launch and ribbon cutting were followed by flagging off the Express Knee Van by Mr. Doru. Knee Express also offered free knee check-up and consultation on in order to spread awareness among people about the initiative.

The SPEED Knee programme is designed for people in need of knee replacement surgery, providing them an all-inclusive and personalised treatment. In the word SPEED, the S stands for Safe surgery protocols, the P stands for Painless multimodal management, the E stand for Exact fit through robotic precision, the E stands for Express recovery & fast rehabilitation and the D stands for Durable and long-lasting implant. On the other hand, the advanced Knee Express van is India’s first mobile knee clinic on wheels to serve the patients at their doorstep and at their comfort. The van is a well-equipped mobile clinic, which carries services in it like full automated digital x-ray facility, advanced POC machines for conducting various vital blood investigations, patient monitoring system, video conference facility, and an air-conditioned consultation room.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Senior Consultant, Dept of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka said, “Owing to the sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, an increasing number of people are falling prey to orthopaedic problems such as knee pain, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis being the most common of them all. It is inevitable for anyone to have knee pain at an old age but, it is shocking to find people even at the age of 30-35 years facing such problems. People tend to avoid consulting a doctor due to fear of surgeries. In majority of the cases people try to live with their knee pain until they are completely immobile. With SPEED Knee programme in place, people will be able to avail an all inclusive and highly precise solution for knee replacement surgery.”

“The Knee Express program is a dream project for me. I have seen patients suffering from knee pain but they could not get the required treatment due to various reasons. Through this van, we will reach each and every person who is suffering from knee pain. The best part of this initiative is that the patient doesn’t need to go anywhere. We will to their doorsteps to provide the state-of-the-art facilities that to without any cost. Anyone can now book the Knee Express van for a knee camp at their society by just calling at our helpline number 8800015950.” Dr. Aashish added.

Dr Kousar A Shah, COO, Aakash Healthcare Group, said, “The SPEED Knee program is one of its kind, to treat patients suffering from knee problems, and this program, with its futuristic technologies, will provide end-to-end knee care for the patients. The Knee Express intends to reach out to those who face knee related problems but have varied reasons for being unable to reach out to the hospitals. For such patients, this unique program will maximise the extent of healthcare facilities at the ease of their home or societies. Being India’s first on the wheel knee treatment programme, it facilitates on-the-go consultations and diagnosis facilities as per the requirement of the patient. It is estimated that through this programme we would be able to reach out to the maximum population to generate awareness about knee care.”

According to a research published by Indian Journal of Orthopaedics, 28.7% people in India were found to have knee osteoarthritis on an average. While many factors are associated to such high prevalence of the disease, gender is the most important of all. Almost 40% of Women after the age of 65 years show symptoms of knee problems. Calcium deficiency, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal changes can be linked to this problem. These problems worsen significantly causing excruciating pain during the winters due to fall in temperature.