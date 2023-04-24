Aalekh Foundation in association with the Gunjan Foundation organized the Women Achiever Awards

24, April 2023 New Delhi: With efforts to promote the cause of women’s welfare and empowerment Dr. Rennie Joyy, founder of the Aalekh Foundation in association with Sushma Singhvi Founder Gunjan Foundation, hosted the Women Achiever Awards on April 23rd at The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The event aimed to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women who have made significant achievements in their respective fields.

The Women Achiever Awards was a grand success, with attendees from various industries, including business, education, science, technology, arts, sports, and entertainment. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Justice (Retd) AK Sikri, Guest of Honour, and Charu Pragya BJP National Media Spokesperson.

The award ceremony was the highlight of the event, honoring women who have excelled in their respective fields. The winners were chosen based on their exceptional contributions, leadership skills, and commitment to creating a positive impact in their communities. An eminent jury was also the prestigious part of the event who decided the final award recipients. Comprising of Shri KJ Alphons (former Union cabinet minister for culture & tourism), Anoop Kumar Mittal (former CMD NBCC), Reva Nayyar (Chairperson Bal Sahyog & former Secretary), S Y Quaraishi (former Chief election commissioner of India) and Uma Suresh Prabhu (CSR committee) HEAD IIFCO TOKYO general insurance Co.

Dr. Rennie Joyy, the founder of the Aalekh Foundation, said, “The decision to organize the award was also motivated by the fact that India is currently holding the Presidency of the G20. We are thrilled to have hosted such an incredible event, honoring women who have achieved excellence in their fields. The Women Achiever Awards is a celebration of women’s success and an inspiration for the next generation of leaders and change-makers.”

The Women Achiever Awards was a testament to the dedication and hard work of women, highlighting the importance of gender equality and inclusivity. The event also featured inspirational speeches, musical performances, and networking opportunities, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.

The Awardees were categorized as, Women Lifetime Achievers, Shovana Narayanan – Kathak Dancer, Geeta Chandran – Bharatnatyam Dancer, Laila Tyabji – Social welfare, writer & Designer. Whereas, Women achievers were, Pooja Suri, Advocate & Independent Director of Oil India Ltd, Shibani Kashyap – Singer, Bhakti Sharma – Young politician, Prachi Shevgaonkar – Environmentalist, Princy Goyal – Young Entrepreneur in Sustainable Business (WYBRID), Vandana Suri – Entrepreneur in Sustainable Business (Taxshe), Pooja Kashyap – Visual Artist, Sangeeta Gupta – Visual Artist, Nandini Sengupta – Writer, Kausar Munir – Writer & Lyricist, Richa Anirudh – Media, Ginnie Mahajan – Radio Jockey 91.1 FM, Rachel Thomas – Sky Diver, Nidhi Mishra – Paralympic Athlete, Vartika Nanda – Social welfare & Reform, Abha Singh – Advocate & social reform, Shrimathi Sridhar – ED Indian Overseas Bank, Yasiel Burilo – Ambassador of Panama to India, Capt. Suhena Gadpande – Merchant Navy, Dr. Ratna Chopra – HOD Surgery Hindurao Hospital.