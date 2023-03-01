Aap Ki Adalat will now be accessible for differently abled persons

New Delhi, India TV’s iconic show will now be accessible on their YouTube channel for differently-abled persons. The initiative is in line with the network’s focus on inclusiveness and fairness for particularly abled people. The network has also created a campaign featuring a young special needs girl Varsha, who can be seen narrating the show through sign language. Due to this advertorial, Varsha was offered a role in actor Sonu Sood’s next film. Sonu, featured in one of the episodes of Aap Ki Adalat this season, interacted with Varsha on the show set about opportunities for differently-abled artists.

On this development, Rajat Sharma, host of Aap Ki Adalat, said, “media and entertainment should be accessible to all.” Also, it should be a source of employment opportunities for the special needs community. I hope that through this drive, we can spread the message of inclusivity and equity, especially for those with different needs.”

Aap Ki Adalat has been one of the longest-running shows in Indian TV history. It is a platform that has hosted prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, and singers. As for the India TV network, in a short span of time, it has created benchmarks in innovation, impact, rating time spends, and viewer support.