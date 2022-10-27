Aarya Automobile introduces Commander- an EV bike to support Make in India movement

New Delhi, 27th, October 2022: Aarya Automobiles, a Gujarat-based, automobile manufacturer specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles is coming up with their high-end EV bike “Commander”. A bike that will touch the youth’s nerves and give them the pride to take a ride on the nation’s roads. Commander is built with the commitment to provide Indians the experience of owning a comfortable, stylish bike at a reasonable price which has a rich premium look and incredible features.

With a 3000 W 72 V motor, capacity of 3.7 kWh Li-ion battery, and charging capacity of 4-5 hours along with amazing additional features “Commander” will be available in 8 color variants and is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of 2022.

Founded in 2019, Aarya Automobiles Ltd is an emerging name in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry. With its headquarters and manufacturing unit in Surat, Gujarat Aarya is leading in innovation, design, mechanics, and functionality to fulfil a modern man’s mobility needs and choices. The company is built on cutting-edge technology and a dream to make an affordable and powerful two-wheeler electric vehicle a fashion statement for anyone who rides Aarya’s bike while upholding the highest standard of quality.

Tushar Chhabhaya, Director of Aarya Automobiles said ”Aarya has the vision to make EV bikes for people of all ages & groups and develop affordable yet quality EV infrastructure across India, and with Commander as a stepping stone we hope to reach our goal at the earliest. With Aarya we are also keen to create job opportunities in the EV industry for Indian experts and provide them with a sense of job satisfaction along with pride in nation-building.” “We also urge EV manufacturers to adhere to government guidelines while manufacturing or selling electric vehicles or their components,” he added.

As part of the Aarya Group of Companies, Aarya Automobile Ltd. supports the Make in India campaign by manufacturing and assembling their vehicles and equipment in India rather than importing them. With a mission of making India self-reliant on EV Bikes, Aarya Automobiles is also providing a service station with the showroom of Aarya’s and working closely with all its service partners to provide stunning service to each customer who trusts in the passion of this brand.