aastey honored with “Sustainable Best Initiative of the Year 2023: Zero Carbon Emissions” Award

May 2023:

aastey, India’s pioneering sustainable and size-inclusive athleisure brand for women, is honoured with the prestigious “Sustainable Best Initiative of the Year 2023: Zero Carbon Emissions” award. This recognition holds immense significance for aastey as it reaffirms the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and the impactful strides it is making in the fashion industry.

Sustainable fashion is not merely a passing trend but the future we aspire to create. As India’s first sustainable and size-inclusive athleisure brand for women, aastey firmly believes in making responsible choices to build a better future for our planet. The dedication to sustainability is deeply ingrained in aastey’s DNA and resonates throughout every aspect of the company’s operations.

A fundamental pillar of aastey’s sustainable approach is the use of recycled materials in the manufacturing of its products. By employing recycled materials, aastey actively reduces waste and minimizes its environmental footprint. The brand continuously explores innovative methods to repurpose and transform materials, ensuring that each product offered is not only of high quality but also environmentally conscious.

Winning the “Sustainable Best Initiative of the Year 2023: Zero Carbon Emissions” award is an extraordinary achievement for aastey. It serves as a validation of the company’s relentless efforts to create a positive environmental impact and fuels its motivation to push the boundaries of sustainability within the industry. This accolade solidifies aastey’s position as a trailblazer, leading the way toward a greener and more sustainable future.

Through its unwavering commitment to zero carbon emissions and sustainable initiatives, aastey sets a new standard for responsible and conscious business practices. This award reinforces the belief that making a mark goes beyond financial achievements—it encompasses the profound difference a company can make in the world.

“We are honored and thrilled to receive the ‘Sustainable Best Initiative of the Year 2023: Zero Carbon Emissions’ award,” stated the Founders of aastey, Jeevika Tyagi and Kanupriya Mundhra. “This recognition highlights the significance of our sustainability efforts and inspires us to continue driving change, championing sustainability, and creating a better, more sustainable world.”

