Aayu Chemist App and Chemists and Druggists Federation, UP Associate to Offer Better Healthcare Services through Chemists

Varanasi: Aayu Chemist App with the Chemists and Druggists Federation, Uttar Pradesh (CDFUP) for all the chemists in the state, organized an event at Rudraksha International Operation & Convention Center in Varanasi. The discussions were centered on healthcare infrastructure in UP State, and the betterment of the business of local chemists.

The Chief Guest for the event was State Minister F.D.A, Government of Uttar Pradesh Dr. Dayashankar Mishra. CDFUP State President Mr. Sandeep Chaturvedi, State General Secretary Mr. Suresh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Aayu Mr. Shreyans Mehta, Dr. Arun Singhvi, and other team members were present at the event. Honorable Deputy CM Shri Brajesh Pathak addressed the event through video.

In this convention, Aayu Chemist App has developed a technology platform at the request of CDFUP, in collaboration with the Chemists and Druggists Federation of Uttar Pradesh. At the event, Aayu Chemist App and Chemists and Druggists Federation Uttar Pradesh made a big announcement that they are collaborating. Aayu has developed a technology platform at the request of CDFUP to make sure that the chemists in the state don’t have to suffer at the hands of online pharmacies. Through Aayu, the Chemist fraternity can take on the onslaught of online pharmacies and grow their business in this competitive environment.

Hon’ble Deputy CM, Government of Uttar Pradesh Shri Brajesh Pathak addressed the event through a video message. He stated that modernization and digitization are important in today’s era. The chemists through their profession have taken up a big responsibility of serving their patients and keeping Uttar Pradesh healthy. Speaking about the tie-up between CDFUP and Aayu, he mentioned that delivering healthcare to the citizens would now become much easier.

State Minister F.D.A, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Dr. Daya Shankar Mishra mentioned that – Change is the law of nature, chemists should also adopt it and they should also go online for the sake of citizens and the growth of their business. At the event, every member of the federation along with the team members of Aayu took a

pledge to fight against online pharmacies and ensure that retail chemists get the growth they deserve.

Aayu understands the needs of offline chemist stores

The offline retail chemist stores are the backbone of the healthcare system in India and Aayu has become a support system for 40,000+ of them. These offline retail chemists have digitized themselves to reap the benefits of business growth via digital means. 35lakh+ users part of Aayu depends on it for their healthcare, consultation, and testing needs, which ultimately leads them to these online chemist stores.

Shri Shreyans Mehta, CEO, Aayu said that without the chemists Indians cannot expect to get standard healthcare services. These chemists have been serving customers for years and decades in every nook and corner of the country. Mr. Mehta also stated that Aayu as a technology platform empowers chemists and provides all means for them to grow their business so that these chemists grow with the demand of the time. Aayu is the super app for the growth of chemists.

Before stepping into Uttar Pradesh, during Covid Aayu in collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan, provided a timely and free consultation to over 15 lakh customers. Not only this, chemists of Rajasthan are walking at par with online pharmacies in today’s era through Aayu Chemist.

On Aayu Chemist, offline chemists can register and take it online within 1 minute. Get their customers’ consultations from more than 5000+ specialized doctors. The app provides chemist stores an opportunity to tie up with multiple brands (at large retailer margins) and they are in the process of onboarding more and more distributors to make the process of buying inventory easier for retail chemists and also help them in saving more. Aayu Chemist app provides discounts to the customers on behalf of chemist stores thereby enabling the stores to attractmore and more customers.

The trust of consumers will always be with their offline retail chemists because these retail chemists have been doing the business of medicine in their locality and area for decades. They have the trust of the people and to keep this trust, they will continue to serve the consumers in the same way and keep providing medicines to them in their time of need.

For this, the offline local chemist stores will always receive support from Aayu Chemist to see their business grow and income multiply in every nook and corner of Bharat.