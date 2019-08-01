Ab Inbev Forays Into The Non-Alcohol Beer Segment In India

World’s leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) today announced its foray in the Non-Alcohol beer segment here in India with the launch of its first non-alcohol beer, Budweiser 0.0. Brewed with the authentic character of its signature lager, Budweiser 0.0 is a high quality ‘anyone anywhere’ beverage that aims to foster inclusivity by catering to people who do not consume alcohol, opening up opportunities for them to discover the refreshing and crisp taste of the iconic Budweiser recipe. This introduction is in line with AB InBev’s Global Smart Drinking Goals to ensure that low and no-alcohol beer make up at least 20% of our global beer volume by 2025 and empower consumers through choice to enjoy beer freely and responsibly.

The new variant is brewed using the iconic Budweiser recipe, with barley malt, choice hops, yeast, pure filtered water and the distinctive beechwood aging process; during the final stage of which the alcohol is removed through a special process to retain the taste that’s true to the standards of Budweiser.

Commenting on the launch, Ben Verhaert, President – South Asia, AB InBev, said, “Budweiser is one of the fastest growing brands in the country and we are thrilled to add Budweiser 0.0 to our existing portfolio of brands here in India. While the market for non-alcohol beers is still nascent in India, as a leading brewer we see a great opportunity to grow this segment. The launch is in line with our Global Smart Drinking Goals to ensure that low and no alcohol beer make up at least 20% of our global beer volume by 2025. Beer is a drink of moderation and our objective is to offer our consumers various choices to enjoy beer freely and responsibly.”

Budweiser 0.0 will be available across modern retail channels and leading departmental stores in the top urban centers of the country – Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata as well as the prohibition state of Gujarat.

Commenting on this, Kartikeya Sharma, Vice President Marketing – South Asia, AB InBev opined, “We are deeply committed to making our patrons feel as included as possible by offering them avenues to enjoy the signature taste of the iconic Budweiser freely and responsibly. We are mindful of the growing demand for conscious choices and Budweiser 0.0, brewed with quality ingredients like all our beers globally, offers a great alternative. We are bullish on the future of this industry and look forward to witness what is in store for us.”

Budweiser 0.0 will be priced at Rs. 80 for a 330ml Can and Rs. 90 for a 330 ml bottle. You can now purchase Budweiser 0.0 here: Big Basket.