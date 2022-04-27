“Ab India Banega Smart” with the launch of Micromax IN 2c smartphone

New Delhi, April 27th, 2022: Micromax Informatics Ltd, India’s indigenous mobile and consumer electronics brand today announced the launch of its latest smartphone – IN 2c, ‘Ab India Banega Smart’ in the budget smartphone category. With a focus on ‘high-performance’, the IN 2c is powered by Unisoc T610 Octa Core processor with 1.8 GHz speed, improving efficiency by 30%. Fusing the best of both worlds where performance meets design, it has an 6.52″ HD+ Drop-Notch display with a 1600:720 crisp resolution, giving its users a life-like experience coupled with a sophisticated craftsmanship.

Equipped with Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs

Arm G52 class graphics processor giving 30% higher performance

ANTUTU Benchmark of 201K

Stock Android 11 OS

10W Type C Fast charger

Underlining its commitment to offer quality products with uniquely concocted design, the smartphone comes with Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs. The Arm G52 class graphics processor gives a highly responsive non-stop experience that is further enhanced by the 12nm Octa-core CPU ensuring a powerful experience. It comes with an 8 MP dual AI rear camera with 30 FPS frame rate. For the selfie lovers, the 5 MP front camera offers face beauty mode, Night mode and portrait mode among others to capture one’s best moments. The smartphone has 3 in 1 slot (2 SIM card slots & 1 Dedicated SD card slot).

The smartphone is available in two colors namely – Brown & Silver, with 3GB + 32GB in-built storage that is expandable upto 250GB. The smartphone is priced at INR 8499 and will be launched at an introductory price of INR 7499 and will go on sale on Flipkart & https://micromaxinfo.com/ from 1st May 2022.

Speaking on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “In today’s digitally fast-paced world, smartphones have become an inseparable and essential product in our lives. Today’s consumers are looking for an affordable yet extremely powerful “no-hang” smartphone. The new set of digital experience/applications available through the google ecosystem have seamlessly entered the digital lifestyle of the Indian consumer and indeed the consumer is looking forward to a smartphone which can effortlessly handle the said usage. The launch of IN 2c is our reflection on these prevailing trends to ensure a seamless fusion of exemplary design & extremely powerful performance that collectively creates a wholesome experience for our consumers without burning a hole in their pockets.”

Micromax IN 2c – ‘Ab India Banega Smart’

Conceptualized & executed with perfection, the IN 2c has latest connectivity features like Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte, Wi-Fi Band (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth V5.0. The super-performance smartphone comes in a memory variant of 3GB + 32GB RAM that is expandable upto 250GB, ensuring abundant storage on the smartphone. The device comes with 3 in 1 slots (2 SIM card slots & 1 Dedicated SD card slot).

Manufactured in India & fired by a 5000 mah battery, IN 2c also comes with a 10W Type-C, fast charger in-the-box. Built with superior technology, the IN 2c has an 8 MP dual AI rear camera with a f\1.8 aperture and auto HDR. It also has a 5 MP front camera to capture selfies that allows users to click pictures with sharper details. The IN 2c boasts of a 6.52” drop-notch display, 1600:720 pixel screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

With a weight of 198 grams makes the powerful IN 2c smartphone a lightweight, easy-to-use and the preferred choice of customers in the segment.