ABA Corp. expressed their gratitude to frontline police workers with donation of safety kits

Noida: Police personnel have truly gone way beyond in delivering their services during the Corona pandemic, irrespective of day and night. In order to applaud their efforts, and appreciate their valuable contribution ABA Corp has donated a set of two sanitizing machines, 5 Litres of sanitizer, 250 masks and 10 shields to several police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar. The police authorities and representatives from ABA were present to carry out the distribution process smoothly.

The COVID cases are continuously on a rise in Gautam Budh Nagar region, and the needs of police force appointed at several corners in the city must be addressed properly. Therefore, to ensure their sound health and safety ABA Corp took the baton to serve them in the smallest possible way that they could. People visiting police station will also be made aware about the benefits of sanitization.

ABA Corp donated the kit and goods to Sector 49, 71, 135, 39, 121,107, 75, 101 Bisrakh, Ecotech, Coco County, Cherry County, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and Niti- Khand. The commendable commitment of police officials toiling day and night for serving their people was appreciated by the ABA representatives.

Mr. Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp, in praise of their efforts said, “We stand in support with these Corona warriors who are abiding to their duties with dedication and concentration in these tough times. Staying away from their families in times of turmoil can be very harsh, we understand this and therefore promise to take care of such brave hearts. We will continue to do our bit when it comes to ensuring safety of our able servicemen.”