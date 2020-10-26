New York, NY: A globally recognized technology firm headquartered in London, Abacus Cambridge Partners, announced today its geographical expansion in North America. Having already established a strong footprint in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, this latest expansion speaks to significant demand for digital transformation solutions delivered by Abacus.

“Our entrance into North America is a natural next step to our international growth plans. Our diverse capabilities across digital platforms have been instrumental in helping our clients deliver transformation goals. We’re very excited about achieving similar results with customers in North America,” said Abbas Khan, CEO, Abacus.

The firm that offers a wide array of digital transformation solutions, helping global brands run their business intelligently while remaining adaptable in the digital economy, has successfully served over 800 global clients in the regions. Starting its operations in North America from an office in the prestigious Chrysler Building, Abacus will serve clients to achieve growing demands for digital transformation, fueled by an exponential rise in the new working models and evolving customer needs. Drawing on resources across its global network, Abacus aims to help businesses across industries to digitally transform by deploying intelligent solutions such as Process Automation & Mining, API Management, Digital Identity and Enterprise Modernization.

The firm also announced the appointment of industry veteran Shoaib Khan as its Regional Director for North America. Shoaib brings +15 years of technology and business leadership experience.

“It’s now critical for organizations to survive and thrive in the Digital Darwinian era. As we transition into the new normal, many businesses globally are forced to uplift their digital footprint through customer-centric innovation in their business models with better cost optimizations. With this expansion, we’re democratizing digitalization for our North American clients, helping them become data-driven, innovative businesses,” said Shoaib A. Khan, Regional Director – North America, Abacus.

Despite the recent global disruption, the firm is set to make waves by building on the remarkable growth and success achieved in its existing markets and by leveraging partnerships with the leading innovators such as SAP, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Auth0, and Celonis.