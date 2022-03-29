ABBYs 2022 Adds Another Feather To Its Glorious Cap

Mumbai, March 2022: The ABBY Awards Governing Council has announced some of the world’s most awarded Jury Chairs who will be judging ABBYs 2022, namely – Menno Kluin, Aricio Fortes and Myra Nussbaum, who are each stalwarts in the global advertising industry.

Menno Kluin is the Chief Creative Officer of Dentsu US with a string of big awards to his credit. Menno won the coveted Creative Person of the Year 2021 by US Campaign.com for his exceptional track record of creative success. His accolades include winning the “Most awarded Art Director Worldwide”, Agency of the Year at Cannes, Grand Prix and One Show’s Best in Discipline for Digital Craft and Social Media. Clio Agency of the Year, ACD NY Agency of the Year and Young Guns Agency of the Year. Menno leads the creative output of 3 Dentsu agencies 360i, dentsuMB and Isobar.

Aricio Fortes, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO China, is also going to be Jury Chair at Abbys 2022. Aricio has won 44 Cannes Lions so far and he is still counting. Aricio has won the Cannes Lion Agency of the Year four times for DM9DDB Brazil and Ogilvy Brazil in the past. Twenty of Aricio’s campaigns have won Lions and Pencils for large global brands McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, FedEx, Pinterest, LEGO and Mattel.

Myra Nussbaum, President and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Chicago is the third member in the Jury Chairs of ABBYs 2022. Myra’s work for Valspar, which involved helping colourblind see colour for the first time, went on to win top honours at Cannes, One Show and D&AD. Voted by Adweek as among the Top 30 Creative People in the world, Myra’s work has created emotional connections while significantly impacting business for such brands as Mars, KFC, Molson Coors, SC Johnson, Dow and Ford.