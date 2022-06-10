ABD India launches its new “Come Alive” campaign for Sterling Reserve

Chennai, 10th June 2022 – Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has launched a new campaign for its premium offering Sterling Reserve. The theme of the campaign is – “Come Alive!”

Sterling Reserve aims to be the catalyst that brings alive any situation and fills it with joy, energy, and zest! The ad film uses an energetic, edgy, contemporary soundtrack that reflects the passion for life of consumers. The uninhibited spirit of joy, happiness and love of life.

Speaking about the new campaign, Shekhar Ramamurthy, Executive Deputy Chairman at ABD commented “ABD has always closely followed and kept in tune with the aspirations of consumers. With our new campaign ‘Come Alive’ with Sterling Reserve, we are inviting consumers to this world of joy, energy and excitement.”

Kartik Smetacek – Jt National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Groupe commented “With the exciting ‘Come Alive’ campaign, Sterling Reserve has sought to challenge the category’s codes and speak to a younger audience in a way that’s accessible and intuitive.”

Link of the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1aEtyQhqac