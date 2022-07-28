ABHICL & Policybazaar.com launch of OPD Add-on cover with Zero waiting period…

India, July 28, 2022: Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. (ABHICL), the health insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), a significant non-bank financial services conglomerate, has launched ‘OPD Add-on’ for customers to address their health & wellness needs. This product can be added to the existing indemnity plans to provide unlimited medical consultation at an affordable price.

The OPD Add-on cover aims at solving customer problems by providing hassle-free physical and virtual consultation, which leads to a quicker treatment. It also offers a range of special consultations such as Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatric, Ophthalmologist, Physiotherapist and Nutritionist, referred or prescribed by a General Practitioner, in relation to any illness or injury.

Mayank Bathwal, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Health Insurance said, “New-Age Insurance is all about being proactive, taking preventive measures and being there for our customer. Hence, we came up with an OPD Add-on cover with both physical and tele-consultation which can be easily accessible for policyholders. This cover will help them consult doctors virtually as well, irrespective of their location. We are excited to launch this product with Policybazaar and provide a comprehensive Health & Wellness ecosystem to customers, to enable them to live a healthier life. This partnership with Policybazaar will help us reach out to their large customer base, through their platform.” Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com commented, “Health insurance with OPD coverage is an urgent need for the country as 60% of all healthcare expenses are OPD, and these are currently paid out of pocket. This product solves a large unmet need. We have always had customers coming and asking for OPD plans and this should really help address that market gap. This completely aligns with our vision of making financial security accessible to every Indian household when they truly need it.”

Types of OPD Add-on Cover

· Option (1) ₹599 per insured (excluding tax)

o Unlimited Physical Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner

· Option (2) ₹799 per insured (excluding tax)

o Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner

· Option (3) ₹999 per insured (excluding tax)

o Unlimited Physical & Virtual Outpatient consultations by a General Medical Practitioner

o 2 Physical specialist consultations (Gynaecology, Orthopaedic, Paediatrics, Ophthalmologist, Physiotherapist, Nutritionist) referred/prescribed by General Practitioner

There is no waiting period in OPD Add-on cover which avails the cover from Day 1 and covers 32000+ doctor networks in 70+ cities. Selection of OPD Add-on will be applied at policy level. Hence, all the insured will receive benefit on an individual basis by default. The minimum and maximum age at entry will be as per the base policy.