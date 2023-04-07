Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute organizes Walkathon

Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute Successfully completed the Walkathon in celebration of World Health Day. The event aimed to promote physical activity and healthy living in the community, in line with this year’s theme of “Health for all”.

The Walkathon took place on April 7th, starting at 6:00 am from Gandhi Park, XIMB Square to Pal Heights, Jaydev Vihar Square, and Back to Starting Point. All the Students of Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute walked through the scenic spots and beautiful parks of the community, promoting the importance of physical activity and healthy living.

The Walkathon was not a race, and there were no official timing or awards for the fastest walkers. The focus was on promoting physical activity and healthy living. By coming together and promoting health for all, the walkathon sparked a community-wide effort to prioritize wellness and promote healthy lifestyles.

As Health and fitness are closely related concepts that are essential for maintaining optimal physical and mental well-being. Physical activity is a critical component of a healthy lifestyle, and our walkathon was a great opportunity to get moving and celebrate World Health Day. Walking is a low-impact activity that can improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles and bones, and reduce stress and anxiety

On World Health Day, it is important to recognize the essential role that physiotherapists play in promoting health and preventing disease and to support efforts to improve access to physiotherapy services worldwide. As the theme says “Health for all” and Physiotherapists play an important role in achieving the goal of “Health for all”. Physiotherapists are healthcare professionals who work with people of all ages and abilities to help them manage pain, improve their mobility, and prevent or recover from injuries or disabilities. They also focus on improving the quality of life for people. Physiotherapists work with individuals who have a wide range of health conditions, including musculoskeletal disorders, neurological conditions, cardiopulmonary conditions, and chronic pain.

On this World Health Day, let us pledge to take care of our health by incorporating physical activity into our daily routine

The Walkathon was an excellent opportunity to celebrate World Health Day by promoting physical activity and healthy living. By participating in this event, participants not only improved their health and well-being but also contributed to the global effort to achieve universal health coverage.