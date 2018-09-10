We are glad to have the opportunity to review an all-in-one PDF tool called Able2Extract Professional developed by the company Investintech.com. Here are our unbiased views about the software.

Lately, PDF documents are being used widely by all the major companies and you may be looking for some good software to support to your PDF work in the office. Mostly, we have been converting out PDF documents online in order to share them with our customers, clients and other parties of interest. However, we found that Able2Extract Professional 12, is simple and easy to use and it completes all of the tasks in the safe environment of your desktop.

Not to sound like we are promoting the software, we prefer to keep this a neutral review but the software really offers some useful features such as document conversion, various editing options, PDF form filling, watermarking, password protection and more. All of that can be accomplished on Windows, Mac and even Linux.

Our recommendation is to try this product once by using the trial offer that lasts for 7 days. We believe that you are going to love the PDF features that the product offers and learn how do work with PDF documents in the process.

By using the product, you can convert the PDF to Word, PDF to Excel, etc. Moreover, you can do many things with the PDF documents likes working on forms, putting your watermark, designing forms, editing a paragraph, etc. The best thing in the trial version we tested is that it is really easy to navigate around the menu and the software window. Simple and easy – you can start working on your documents without having to watch any video tutorials.

Honestly, it is a good PDF software that offers many options for dealing with PDF documents. You can try Able2Extract Professional at least once. You will see the difference in your work and we mean it.

Lastly, we would like to share some information about the company that is not the part of our initial review.

Investintech.com is a leading PDF conversion and editing software provider, offering top PDF conversion solutions for desktop, web and mobile platforms to their users. Many accounting and finance experts, engineers, educational technologists and other business professionals use Able2Extract Professional for their PDF conversion needs.

To sum it up, Able2Extract Professional’s cross-platform functionality, multiple PDF conversion and creation options, new and improved interface and powerful custom conversion options make it a valuable tool for increasing work productivity and saving time.

Editor’s Note: The review is done to judge the product, we did not charge any money for the same. We have given our views to help our readers regarding the product and usage.