ABP Ananda concludes 16th edition of its flagship event ‘Sera Bangali’

Kolkata, December 25, 2022: India’s leading Bengali News Channel, ABP Ananda, successfully concluded the 16th edition of its most popular event ‘Sera Bangali – 2022.’ The event honoured 10 outstanding personalities of Bengal, whose achievements were recognized at a global scale. ABP Ananda’s Sera Bangali outlines the benchmark of excellence developed by Bengalis in a variety of sectors, including literature, science, film, music, business, sports, and industry etc.

The recipients of the 2022 Sera Bengali Award are as follows:

CINEMA / FILM – Anirban Bhattacharya DRAMA – Meghnad Bhattacharya MUSIC – Usha Uthup LITERATURE – Pracheta Gupta SPORTS – Piyali Basak ENTREPRENEURSHIP – Suvankar Sen BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION – Shib Sanker Mukherji SCIENCE – Parthasarathi Ghose LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Madhabi Mukhopadhyay SERAR SERA SAMMAN- Manishankar Mukhopadhyay

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said – “My heartfelt congratulations to the winners who have made a tremendously positive impact on Bengal and its cultural life. ABP Ananda has always been a forerunner when it comes to recognising the talents of Bengal. We are proud to honour the personalities who are an inspiration not only in Bengal but to our nation as well.”

By fostering a sense of pride among Bengalis, this one-of-a-kind celebration of success through years has created an emotional bond with viewers. Mr. Suman De, Senior Vice President, ABP Network, said – “I would like to congratulate all the Awardees of Sera Bangali 2022. ABP Ananda’s Sera Bangali is not just an event but a platform to witness the rich values and traditions for which Bengalis are known for. We will continue with our efforts to honour those who bring pride to Bengal and our nation. Those whom we have felicitated this year are not only the “Best among Bengalis”—they are “THE BEST” when it comes to any international standard as well. We’re only fortunate that they just happen to be Bengalis!”

