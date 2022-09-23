ABP Ananda kick starts Durga Puja festivities with three marquee properties

Kolkata, September 23, 2022: ABP Ananda, Bengal’s leading news channel is back with its three iconic properties – ABP Ananda Sharad Ananda, ABP Ananda Paarae Paarae Serar Lodai, and ABP Ananda Surakshar Puraskar, this time with some thrilling new content, and a slew of partners to mark the Durga Puja festivities.

The Sharad Ananda programming for this year has already begun and promises to provide a diverse selection of both new and existing programming. The first segment of the programming is Uttar Bonam Dakshin which brings together the most iconic trio of Bengal television – Tota Roy Chowdhury who played Satyajit Ray’s iconic character Feluda, TV star Anirban Chakrabarty, who played Lal Mohan Babu & Ekenbabu on OTT, and the busiest actor in tinsel town Ambarish Bhattacharya. Together they will explore Durga Puja for ABP Ananda this year.

The second segment of the programming – Akash Pothe Puja is a unique concept started by ABP Ananda, last year. As part of the programming, ABP Ananda will cover and air the renowned pandals of Kolkata using drone cameras for six days during Durga Puja. For the viewers, it will be an aerial bird’s eye view broadcast.

In its third segment – Puja Dekhun Ghore Bosey, ABP Ananda will air eight of the largest Puja pandals in Kolkata, both traditional and themed. Further, through its Tarokar Chokhe Taroka Puja segment, the Top 10 film actors will visit Puja pandals and share the theme, concept, and preparation.

The programming also includes Sharad Ananda Samman 2022, a segment on the Durga Puja award ceremony, which will honour Puja pandals in a variety of categories, including Best Pandal, Best Theme, Best Lighting, Best Idol, Best Concept, Best Puja Committee, and Best Traditional Puja among others. Fifty such categories and thirty Durga Pujas around the city will be felicitated with the Jury Samman Award. The programming will also air Jelar Sera Puja 2022 which is the district version of Sharad Ananda Samman. Overall, more than 200 Puja Pandals will be conferred with Sharad Ananda Samman across categories.

The other programming includes Pujar Adda, Probashe Puja, Sharad Shradhanjali and Pujar Casebook.

This year’s Sharad Ananda programming is Presented by SRMB TMT, Ashoka Footwear, Prabhuji Pure Food, Dear Lottery, Lloyd, and Keo Karpin Hair Oil. It is Powered by Sister Nivedita University, Macho Hint, Meghbela Broadband, Philips LED Lights and Wild Stone. The Partner sponsors include Priyo Gopal Bishoyi, Black Stone Agarbathi, Shalimar Chef Guro Masala, Supreme Pipes & Fittings, and Adamas University. Digital Partner ABP Live.

ABP Ananda’s Paarae Paarae Serar Lodai 2022, its second property, is an 11-episode non-fiction fun reality game show played amongst 12 Durga Puja Committees. The theme for this year is North Kolkata vs. South Kolkata, which depicts the playful competition between a modern and a traditional approach to the Durga Puja celebrations.

The property is Presented by M.P.J. Jewellers, Secret Temptation, and RICE Education. The segment is powered by Nine Sanitary Napkins, Rollick Ice Cream, and Keo Karpin Hair Oil. It is Partnered by Crompton Mixers, Cosmo Bazaar, and Sunsilk. Its Investment Partner and Special Partner includes Stox Gurukul and Manmohan Jaadu Malam, respectively. Digital Partner – ABP Live

This year marks the fifth year of ABP Ananda’s third property ABP Ananda Surakshar Puraskar 2022. The award is intended to support the social safety, security, and other measures that the individual Puja Committees implement when planning their respective Pujas. A team of experts will evaluate 100 Puja Committees based on standards such as upholding fire safety procedures, using essential structural components, being environmentally friendly, managing crowds, having access to sanitizers, keeping public hygiene, and many other, and will felicitate them based on some set parameters.

ABP Ananda’s Surakshar Puraskar is Presented by Wild Stone, Shalimar Coconut Oil. It is Powered by Saha Textile, Basak Guinea Museum, Stox Gurukul, and MP Birla Cement. RICE Education and Tata Tea are the Partnered by sponsors while Quick Heal is its Suraksha Partner. The property is Supported by Indian Institute of Liver & Digestive Sciences. Its Special Partner is Manmohan Jaadu Malam and Digital Partner is ABP Live.