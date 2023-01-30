ABP Ananda successfully concludes 9th edition of its marquee food festival ‘Khaibaar Paas’

Kolkata, January 30, 2023: ABP Ananda, Bengal’s leading news channel, has successfully concluded the 9th edition of its four-day annual food festival ‘Khaibaar Paas.’ The event was organized from January 26 to 29, at EEDF Ground, Kolkata. A confluence of food and culture, this event holds immense significance in Kolkata and is highly anticipated by the locals. Like every year, it grabbed the attention of thousands of enthusiastic and excited Bengali food lovers who gathered in huge numbers to share their love for food.

In ABP Ananda’s ‘Khaibaar Paas,’ the foodies were tucked into a range of different cuisines including Mughlai, Chinese, Bengali, exotic Sea Food, Sweets, street food, Continental, Lebanese, and other variety of snacks. More than 50 restaurants participated in the event who set up their food stalls to display their exquisite recipes and impeccable taste. The influencers and foodies cherished the festival and relished tasting culinary dishes along with creating brand visibility and promoting these renowned restaurants and food outlets in Bengal. Furthermore, to make Khaibaar Paas a one-of-a-kind food event many fun and engaging activities were carried out by influencers, bloggers, and participating restaurants.

Due to the great relevance of the event amongst Bengal’s foodies and food business owners, hundreds of business enterprises shared rich traditional, and contemporary takes on Bengali cuisine. The event also provided a great platform for sponsors and partners to display their offerings to larger audiences.

ABP Ananda’s Khaibaar Paas 2023 was presented by eminent sponsors which included Wild Stone, Dear Govt. Lotteries, Jaya Biscuits, Suman Kacchi Ghani Mustard Oil & Catch Masala. The event was powered by – Proreal Entertainment, partnered with Pran Toast, Wagh Bakri Chai, Mukhorochak, Saha Textile, Alliance Broadband and Mysore Sandal Soap, while its digital partner was ABP Live.