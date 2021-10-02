ABP Ananda’s biggest hit ‘Sharad Ananda’ is all set to rule festive season 2021

Kolkata: Ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festivities, West Bengal’s most illustrious news channel, ABP Ananda is all set to take the spotlight with its flagship property ‘Sharad Ananda’. This year’s Sharad Ananda edition begins on 2nd October with a series of innovative programming.

ABP Ananda has created a niche for itself in the Bengali TV space and this year’s ‘Sharad Ananda’ programming is slated to achieve a fabulous response. The ‘Sharad Ananda’ programming promises to deliver engaging content which will keep the viewers glued to their screens, providing the perfect opportunity for ABP Ananda’s partners to reach out to the audiences.

Building the momentum for this year’s festive season, ABP Ananda has come up unique programming – Alada Chokhe Pujo, featuring a Bengali character named Alap Lahiri, known for his tremendous sense of humor. ABP Ananda has roped in Bengal’s renowned actor/comedian Anirban Chakrabarty to portray this role, in order to add an exciting flavor to the show.

Akash Pothe Pujo is a one-of-a-kind programming that has never been seen on any Bengali news channel before. The detailed programming will include all the renowned Pujas of Kolkata, shot with drone cameras to provide the viewers with an immersing bird’s eye view for all 5 days of Puja.

A special celebrity talk programme called Pujor Adda will be held on the day of puja. Through live chat sessions with Tollywood superstars, this show will feature various ‘adda’ sessions with an appealing look and feel to reflect the current buoyant atmosphere.

Keeping viewers connected with various engaging content this festive season, Sharad Ananda Samman 2021 promises to be an unmissable event. This show will telecast immensely popular Durga Puja Award ceremony to felicitate Pujas in various categories like sera pratima, sera pandal, sera theme, sera alok-shojja, sera bhabna, sera pujo committee, sera sabeki puja etc.

Hosted by star actor Biswanath Basu, a popular fun reality based game show amongst audiences and brands ‘Paray-e-Paray-e-Serar Lodai’ will also be telecast on ABP Ananda this Durga Puga, this show promises to be an enthralling gameshow.

Prioritizing safety protocols, the channel will place a special emphasis on the Covid-19 safety precautions this year, aligning with the show for five days and following all essential social-distancing policy. A special ‘Surakshar Puroshkar’ is being awarded to Puja Committees that go above and beyond to safeguard the safety and security of pandal-goers, in light of the current scenario of a global pandemic.

Commenting on this year’s special programming, ABP Network’s CEO, Mr. Avinash Pandey said “ABP Ananda’s special programming is driven by the aim to deliver on the promise of an exquisite viewer experience by showcasing the religious and cultural traditions using state of the art technology and innovation. The Durga Puja celebrations this year falls at a time when the country is beginning to emerge from the worst impacts of the pandemic. Goddess Durga’s bravery serves as a beacon for us to strive to be our best selves as we celebrate the triumph of good over evil.”