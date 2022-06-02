ABP Asmita set to organize its mega conclave “Asmita Maha Samvaad”

Ahmedabad, 2nd June 2022: ABP Asmita is organizing its flagship conclave ‘Asmita Maha Samvaad’ on 3rd June, 2022 at Hyatt Vastrapur Lake, Ahmedabad. The conclave creates a platform for the leaders to discuss the state’s most pressing issues, address public concerns and outline the way forward. This conclave will feature key Gujarat Government ministers including CM Bhupendra Patel as chief guest, Home Minister, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, Revenue Minister, Shri Rajendra Trivedi, Urban Development Minister, Shri Vinod Moradiya, and Panchayat Minister, Shri Brijesh Merja, as speakers.

The conclave is the most prestigious political discussion platform on the Gujarati news television. It hosts the state’s most prominent political leaders. The aim of the conclave will be to explore significant themes and challenges in the state of Gujarat and learn about the people’s expectations of the government. The topics to be covered during the discussion would be politics and issues of social, economic, agriculture, education, infrastructure and regional importance. The conclave will also hold an exclusive discussion on the vision of the current government for the upcoming elections.

Over the past six years of its establishment, ABP Asmita has acquired a premier position in the fiercely-competitive market of Gujarat. Gujarati viewers have shown a significant affinity for the channel. The channel’s popularity and growth have been attributed to its creative formats and viewer-driven content. ABP Asmita has been a major channel in the region for its ‘hard-core’ news content.