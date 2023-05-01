ABP LIVE Podcasts Bags Four Awards at e4m Play – Streaming Media Awards 2023

New Delhi, May 1, 2023: ABP LIVE Podcasts, from the house of ABP Network, has bagged four awards at the prestigious e4m Play – Streaming Media Awards 2023. The awards celebrate the best of the best in the world of podcasting and streaming media, and the ABP LIVE Podcasts team is thrilled to have been recognized with four top honours.

ABP LIVE Podcasts – Ideas of India won the award for Best Marketing Podcast. These podcasts have received recognition for their insightful commentary on India’s culture, history, and society. ABP Network has always been committed to telling India’s stories, and the ‘Ideas of India’ Podcasts are an extension of that commitment.

The Best Mental Health Podcast award was received by ABP LIVE Podcasts – Dis-Ease. ‘Dis-Ease’ is dedicated to discussing mental health issues and providing listeners with the tools and insights they need to lead healthier, happier lives. The ABP LIVE Podcasts team is proud to have created a space where people can openly speak about mental health and receive support and guidance.

ABP LIVE Podcasts – Ladies First bagged an award for Best Motivational/Self Development Podcast. It received recognition for its inspiring and empowering content. The podcast features interviews with successful women who share their stories of struggle, success, and the lessons they’ve learned. The ABP LIVE Podcasts team is honoured to have created a platform that celebrates strong, independent women and provides listeners with the motivation they require to pursue their dreams.

ABP LIVE Podcasts bagged the fourth award for Best Breakthrough Podcast for its ground-breaking series Itihaas Gawah Hai. This podcast explores India’s rich history and uncovers hidden stories lost to time. The ABP LIVE Podcasts team is thrilled to have been recognized for their commitment to preserving India’s cultural heritage and sharing it with the world.

ABP LIVE Podcasts is committed to creating high-quality content that informs, inspires, and uplifts audiences across India and the world. With these awards, the team feels more motivated than ever to continue pushing the boundaries of podcasting and streaming media.