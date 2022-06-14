ABP Network ink MoU with IIM Indore to develop a plan for combating fake news eco-system

New Delhi, 14th June, 2022: ABP Network on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore to strengthen both parties’ professionalism and contribution towards the development of an informed and open society through a mutual academic-practice collaboration framework.

The agreement aims at both parties collectively investigating social-psychological underpinnings of fake news and designing preventive mechanisms to address this issue. The collaboration will also focus on analysing and recommending policy level interventions combating fake news eco-systems.

Through this partnership both ABP Network and IIM Indore will cooperate and collaborate with each other to carry out joint research for developing tools and processes needed for creating an informed and open society. They will further develop awareness modules on digital literacy for the citizens of India. There will also be a provision for short-term training/research opportunities for personnel of ABP Network with IIM Indore. Further, both the parties will also hold joint seminars of mutual interest.