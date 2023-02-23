ABP Network’s second edition of ‘Ideas of India’ Summit all set to begin, February 24-25 in Mumbai

Mumbai/New Delhi: February 2023: ABP Network, India’s leading multi-language news network made a promise in 2022 that bears fruition on February 24-25, at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ summit as promised is back, bringing together on one stage: one platform, the brightest minds cutting across sectors from within and beyond the borders of the country. In 2023, the grand second edition of the immensely successful ‘Ideas of India’ summit is woven around the theme of Naya India: Looking Inward, Reaching Out.

ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey said, “The inaugural edition of ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India, in 2022, turned out to be a huge success, not just in terms of how many people watched it, across our network, but more importantly what the forum meant as an intellectual exchange of diverse ideas. It was evident to me that this was an idea that was worth sticking with because the ABP Ideas of India event is not just a summit, it is a platform that represents and extends the pluralism that is the ethos of India. A true democracy, like India, is a grand idea built on the churning of a million smaller ones, pulling and pushing together as a single unit. I am happy to announce that ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India Summit 2023’, is officially now an annual platform of that churning of ideas, that will contribute to the defining of tomorrow’s India. The 2023 summit is all about the making of a Naya India as we look inward while reaching out to the world.”

The 2-day event, in Mumbai, this year will primarily address the question – Where does India stand at this moment in history, with its burgeoning economy successfully tackling the energy divisions of yet another war in Europe, with a post-pandemic recalibrating world looking up to her as a global leader and a whole new generation of Indians impatient to lead across sectors? The speaker list of thought leaders, business icons, cultural ambassadors, and politicians addressing this vital question is long and varied. It extends from Liz Truss, the former Prime Minister of the UK to Indian Chief Ministers like Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Eknath Shinde; From novelist and champion of environment Amitav Ghosh to tech and business innovation icon N.R Narayana Murthy; from internationally acclaimed academician and author Mahmood Mamdani to the highly amiable Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari or the Central Minister-in-charge of ensuring connectivity, be it Railways or IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The world of arts and cinema will have yesteryear heartthrobs like Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh as well as a social messaging movie superstar like Ayushmann Khurrana. Ideas of guts and grit of fighting women will be shared by Vinesh Phogat, Ashwini Nachappa, Jwala Gutta, and Joshna Chinappa while education path breakers like ‘Khan Sir’ and ‘NV Sir’ will talk about a young India gaining useful knowledge. International film directors Mira Nair and Shekhar Kapur will be there as will be the versatile actor, Manoj Bajpayee; Devdutt Pattanaik will bring alive the myths of the past as someone like Lucky Ali makes the connection between music and words. From celebrity chef Vikas Khanna sharing ingredients of his cooking mantra to young political heavyweights Poonam Mahajan, K Kavitha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Raghav Chadha expounding on their individual political party’s recipe for the elections ahead, the summit is all set to deliberate the paths to a vibrant destiny for a new India.

ABP Ideas of India 2023, with 40 odd sessions and more than 60 speakers, is designed to be an intense and thought-provoking experience that celebrates the strengths that make Naya India the nation that it is as the country reaches out to take its rightful place in the world of tomorrow. ABP Ideas of India Summit 2023 will be available for viewing, on both days 24th and 25th of February, across all the different digital and broadcast platforms of the entire ABP Network.