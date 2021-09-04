ABP News-CVoter presents Chunavi Mood through Opinion Poll results for Upcoming Assembly Elections in UP and Punjab

Noida: Six months ahead of the assembly polls, ABP News along with its research partner CVoter (Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research) has successfully conducted the first set of the Chunavi Mood Opinion Polls for the five major states- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. This comprehensive poll will be cornerstone in understanding the position of these states in the polls ahead.

As per the public opinion, Yogi Adityanath of BJP is the preferred choice for Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh with 40.4% vote share; Arvind Kejriwal of AAP is the preferred choice of Chief Minister in Punjab with 21.6% vote share; Harish Rawat of INC is the preferred choice for Chief Minister in Uttarakhand with 30.6% vote share; Pramod Sawant of BJP is the preferred choice for Chief Minister in Goa with 33.2% vote share.

With the highest number of assembly seats, Uttar Pradesh has always witnessed one of the biggest and vastly anticipated election seasons of the country. However, the recent developments in Punjab due to the farm laws will be a game changer for the local body elections, drawing more attention to its polls.

The CVOTER survey revealed that as per public opinion, BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh with 41.8% vote share (259 to 267 seats), whereas Samajwadi Party stands second with 30.2% vote share (109 to 117 Seats). BSP grab the third spot with mere 15.7% vote share (12 to 16 seats).

In Punjab, Aam Admi Party is leading with 35.1% vote share (51 to 57 seats), whereas INC stands second with 28.8% vote share (38 to 46 seats). Shiromani Akali Dal grab the third spot with mere 21.8% vote share (16 to 24 seats).

In Uttarakhand, BJP is leading with 43.1% vote share (44 to 48 seats), whereas INC stands second with 32.6% vote share (19 to 23 Seats). AAP grab the third spot with mere 14.6% vote share (0 to 4 seats).

In Manipur, BJP is leading with 40.5% vote share (32 to 36 seats), whereas INC stands second with 34.5% vote share (18 to 22 Seats). Others grab the third spot with mere 18% vote share (0 to 4 seats).

In Goa, BJP is leading with 39.4% vote share (22 to 26 seats), followed by AAP with 22.2% vote share (4 to 8 Seats).

Current projections are based on CVOTER daily tracking poll conducted from 1stAugust 2021 to 2ndSeptember 2021, among 18+ adults, including likely voters.

As for the methodology and survey details, the survey reached out to a total of approximately 81000+ across 5 states (UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa)and was conducted through CATI (Telephonic survey). The same is also expected to have a margin of error of ±3 to ±5% and may not necessarily have factored in all criteria.