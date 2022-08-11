Absynthe Design: Unique Rakhis for the unique bond sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious day that celebrates the unbreakable bond between a brother and a sister. The true meaning of the festival resonates from its literal translation that reads ‘safety’ and ‘bond’. On this day sisters tie a talisman, or an amulet, called rakhi, around the wrists of their brothers, who in return reward their sisters with gifts and making the tradition and customs inspiring in its own right.

Absynthe Designs, a steampunk fashion brand, has come out with its own take on the rakhi. They are handcrafted incorporating elements of the Indian tradition combined with the steampunk artwork making them unique to look at. They are perfect for the occasion as their uniqueness reflects the designer’s emotional connect which is also expressed when a sister would tie a rakhi to her brother.

The most striking feature of the rakhis are the vintage components used for crafting. This makes the rakhis stylish yet subtle. It is also worth mentioning that they exhibit a poetic tone. The use of vintage components designed to look modern indicate the coming together of the old and the new. A befitting message for the tradition of Raksha Bandhan.