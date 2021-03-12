ABT Ltd.’s Vitamin C rich immunity booster – Mirakle, enters Mumbai

Mumbai, 12 March 2021: ABT Limited, one of south India’s largest corporate, is ready to launch Mirakle a Vitamin C rich immunity drink in Mumbai. Approved by the FSSAI, this mango flavoured drink comes in a convenient 200ml aseptic packaging.

Mirakle, a drink infused with 1000mg of Vitamin C, was launched in the market at the beginning of pandemic in Tamil Nadu. Mirakle is more effective than oral Vitamin C capsules and the absorption rate of nutrients in the drink is 98%.

Commenting on the Mumbai launch, Dr. Manickam Mahalingam – Chairman & Managing Director, ABT LTD, said, “It is indeed a great matter of joy for us to launch Mirakle in Mumbai. Given the viral infections that are being discovered every-day, coupled with our current lifestyle, there is a dire need to stress on building and improving one’s overall health. Mumbai is a very promising market and we hope to strengthen our footprints across the country as well gradually. Soon,we are planning on launching Mirakle in international markets.”

As the city of dreams, Mumbai is home to various strata of the society and is one of the busiest hubs in the country. In the current health hazard situation, it is imperative that everyone is at the top of their health. With its many benefits, Mirakle promotes a holistic approach to over-all well-being of human body.

Dr Manickam further adds, “When we started, our mission was to ensure that we create awareness about importance of Vitamin-C for building body’s immunity for the welfare of people. Mirakle provides you the nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Apart from that, it is also a Collagen rich drink for healthy joints, skin, and hair. Our aim is to see Mirakle be an integral part of people’s everyday nutrition for their overall well-being.”

Vitamin C is known for its properties to enhance one’s resistance and fight off various diseases. Mirakle has the highest density of Vitamin C of any product available at present as nano-particles are delivered in a liposomal method with elements such as Lysine and Proline buffered with Phospholipids.

The anti-oxidants in Mirakle help in fighting cardiovascular diseases, muscular degeneration & neutralise oxidative stress. By energising the Mitochondria- the powerhouse of the cell, one can also cope with stress and metabolic disorder.

Mirakle can be conveniently ordered from the comfort of one’s home through e-commerce platforms www.Mirakle.life & www.Healthkart.com. Mirakle is available in Nilgiris and major pharmacies across Coimbatore. In Chennai, it is available in Nilgiris and it is available in all Wellness forever stores across Mumbai, Thane and Pune. It is available at an attractive price point of INR 50 (with Sugar) and INR 60 (Sugar free).