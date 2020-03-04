ABTP Opens Their First Center in Gurgaon at DaivamWellness.

New Delhi, 04th March 2020: -ABTP and Daivam Wellness,pioneers in their respective fields, have joined forces with the aim to change the way we look at pain-management. ABTP has brought to India cutting-edge philosophy in the field of sports science and technology. They provide scientific analysis and treatment to both athletes and non-athletes, ensuring they understand their bodies better and manage injuries and pain effectively to optimize performance. ABTP &Daivam Wellness complement each other in their approach to help the client return to health. Both companies follow a holistic and a 360-degree approach where they treat their clients with an integrative approach. Daivam Wellness is a Functional & Bio Regulatory Medicine Center which offers a host of adjunct therapies which when combined with the accountable and data-driven training at ABTP helps the clientsachieve astate of complete wellbeing.

“ABTP has long been an advocate of holistic training. With the Technology used at the centers, the accountable procedures help Athletes, Medical Patients, and Fitness Users work with best practice. Through Daivam, we have found a partner that not only complements the work we do, but also helps the benefit of Holistic Physical Excellence reach Gurugram residents from all walks of life!”- Mr. AbhinavBindra, ABTP.

ABTP follows a data driven approach. The technology used by ABTP when combined with expertise of physiotherapists eliminate any room for subjectivity in any aspect of treatment. Dr. Alok Chopra, Founder and Medical Director, Daivam Wellness said, “We at Daivam, have a science driven, system-biology medicine approach which is similar to ABTP that looks at the person as a whole, the exposures and how their genetic expression is controlled by lifestyle, nutrition, environment and mental attitude -ABTP and Daivam Wellness together help their clients in reviving their body mechanics efficiently and attaining the state of physical self-awareness.”

Customized treatment plans, Rehabilitation Protocols, Consistent Follow-up Services, Progress Reports, Think-tank of over 30 international global experts are the key assets of the collaboration. Elucidating on the ‘holistic’ healing mechanism at Daivam, Mr. Sanjay Sachdeva, Founder & CEO, Daivam Wellness Said,“The foundation of a person’s physicality is their musculoskeletal system, which further has a tremendous impact on their overall wellbeing. The treatments that the ABTP team has developed with years of experience and scientific backing completely align with the intention that Daivam serves to fulfill: enabling the restoration of homeostasis in a person’s life.”