Academy award winning VFX studio DNEG helps pull audiences back to theaters

November 10th, 2021: Academy award-winning visual effects and animation studio DNEG, which has won six academy awards for its work on some of the world’s biggest films such as Inception and Interstellar, has recently delivered world-class visuals for three of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The DNEG team worked extensively on No Time to Die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Dune, which is currently crowd favourites for audiences worldwide. The films have raked in massive box office collections of around $667 million, $400 million, and $330 million respectively so far.

The three smash hits are massively responsible for driving audiences back to theatres in the post COVID world and have recorded some of the largest collections for the year 2021. The DNEG team from India was actively involved in bringing the films’ world-class visuals to life, executing the complex work around the projects, and successfully bringing the desired output to the big screen. As a result, all three films’ stunning visual effects have received unanimous acclaim from audiences and film critics alike. The appreciation is an indicator of the immense talent pool across DNEG, as it continues to expand its wide-scale operations across the globe, with DNEG team(s) in London, Canada, and India collaborating to co-create an excellent body of work. The joint efforts of DNEG across the world on state-of-the-art projects have also resulted in accolades from the biggest industry leaders.

Termed as truly global projects, DNEG was the lead VFX partner on ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, delivering multiple key sequences, and leading the asset build for all hero assets including Carnage. Contributing to the film’s action sequences and creating remarkable seamless work DNEG partnered on Daniel Craig’s fifth and last edition of Bond movie No Time to Die. DNEG played a pivotal role in bringing to life the spectacular visuals of the Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert`s science fiction novel, Dune. The crew’s work even garnered praise from the visionary director and long-time DNEG collaborator Christopher Nolan, who appreciated the special effects work that went into Dune, stating that ‘It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen.

Merzin Tavaria, President, Global Production and Operations at DNEG, said, “DNEG is creating a legacy of extraordinary work that is transforming the modern audience’s cinematic experience. As a brand, we continue to expand and bring on board the best talent, strategically growing the business to cater to the demand from our clients. The DNEG team’s talent across the globe is second-to-none, and I am particularly proud of the exceptional standard of the work that our artists have been delivering for the biggest box office successes of the year. As we extend our services to the biggest projects across the world and push the boundaries for exceptional visual effects, we continue to curate unforgettable masterpieces for viewers, while also reaching new heights in global collaboration!”

Launched in 1998, DNEG has over the years, provided the finest creative visual effects and animation services for some of the biggest films in Hollywood and World Cinema. Some of the exciting upcoming projects for the studio include The Matrix Resurrections (December), Uncharted (2022), Borderlands (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2022), The Flash (2022), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023).