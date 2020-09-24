Acca Insurance – The Latest Football Betting Concession in a Competitive Marketplace

The UK’s gambling landscape has changed unrecognisably during the past few decades.

Betting shops have come a long way since they were first legalised in 1961 but the transformation from featureless windowless netherworlds inhabited by elderly chain-smoking gamblers blindly following the mounts of Lester Piggott and paying prohibitive betting tax to neon-lit amusement arcades wallpapered with banks of flat-screen TV’s and a ‘something to bet on every 30 seconds’ approach has only really happened since the dawn of the Internet.

Shops had to compete with online betting and, in turn, an improved betting shop experience meant online bookmaking had to up its game. In what became a battle of tit-for-tat it’s been punters that have been the big winners.

Trebles Minimum

You see, up until the 1990’s you could not place a bet on a Premiership football match (which was simply called ‘Division 1’ at that time). Regulations, put in place at the outset of legalised UK gambling, stated a bet on soccer had to feature at least three teams as a simple win/place/or draw treble.

Nowadays you can find in excess of 150 betting market options on most Premier League games encompassing anything from the time and name of the first goal scorer through to the correct score and even the number of corners during the match.

And with the ability to bet 24/7 and act on the very latest team news akin to stock market traders waiting trading announcements, gambling on football has become something of an art-form.

Insure Your Acca Bets

But those making money from football betting need to utilise every tool in the shed and this means getting the very best prices about their selections – thankfully the competitive nature of soccer betting means no bookmaker can afford to offer uncompetitive odds – and also taking advantage of every concession available to them.

Of the latest concessions ‘Acca Insurance’ is one of the most popular of all as it does give dedicated football form students a better chance of being a winner in the long-term.

There’s no doubt acca insurance is handy for keen punters of footy as it returns stakes either as cash or more commonly a free bet on multi-leg footy bets which are let down by just one loser. This, of course, traditionally led to individual bets incurring a total loss.

Same Game Accas

Acca Insurance only applies to multiple bets placed on four or more individual matches (sometimes trebles are allowed), but such is the ever changing face of football betting many bookies now allow you to combine several different selections from one game. These types of bets are known as a ‘Same Game Multi’ on Betfair and Paddy Power.

For example, in a Liverpool vs Manchester United match you could combine 5 selections on Liverpool to win, there be under 3.5 goals, Mo Salah to score at any time, over 10 corners and finally under 50 booking points (there’s 10 for a yellow card and 25 for a red card in this market). These can be useful bets but they do not qualify for any acca insurance as they contain what is known in bookmaking terms ‘related contingencies’.