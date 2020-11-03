Accelerate Digital Transformation with Newgen at India NBFC Summit on November 6

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, announced that it is participating as a digital transformation partner at the India NBFC Summit, to be held virtually on November 6, 2020.

This event provides a platform for industry experts to come together and share their knowledge about the latest technology trends and solutions for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Additionally, the event will feature a session by Sunil Pandita, Vice President – Sales, South Asia, Newgen, where he will share his thoughts on “The Changing Face of Lending – Emerging Trends in the Digital-only World.”

Event participants can connect with Newgen’s subject matter expert at booth #2 to experience Newgen’s offerings for NBFCs, including account opening, loan origination solution, collections and monitoring, and service request management. These digital banking solutions, built on a low code automation platform, help organizations to streamline end-to-end operations, achieve faster turnaround time, and stay on top of regulations. Furthermore, organizations have the flexibility to deploy these solutions either on cloud or on-premise.

“The event is an opportunity for industry leaders and decision-makers to learn how Newgen has been enabling financial institutions to accelerate their digital journey, bring agility into their processes, and transform customer experiences. Newgen’s platform and banking applications lay the foundation for a digital business by securely connecting people, systems, data, and workflows,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD, and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen’s digital automation platform can help NBFCs automate their key processes, bridge content and communication silos, and adhere to regulatory compliances. The platform offers cutting-edge technologies, such as mobility, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence, to help organizations stay current and competitive.

