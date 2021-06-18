Acceptance of blanks passed for Kudankulam NPP at EMSS

Moscow, 18th June 2021– In June, Inspector of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) Malik Rohit visited Energomashspetsstal PJSC. The main purpose of the visit was the acceptance and testing of blanks of the reactor equipment parts for Units V and VI of the Kudankulam NPP (India). Acceptance inspection took place at the production site of PJSC EMSS from June 7 to 11.

In the presence of the NPCIL inspector and other specialists of the nuclear industry, seven large-tonnage blanks for the steam generator and the reactor vessel of Units V and VI of the Kudankulam NPP were successfully tested. Based on the results of the tests and inspections, the customer’s representative was finally handed over three shells and an allowance, an intermediate inspection of the bottom, shell and allowance was carried out. All parameters and characteristics of products correspond to the technical requirements of the customer. Shipment of large-tonnage products is scheduled for the end of the month. The total weight of the batch is 267 tons.

As a reminder, Energomashspetsstal started work on the Kudankulam NPP project in 2016. For four years, the plant’s specialists have successfully manufactured hundreds of blanks for the reactor vessel, steam generator, main circulation pump and other reactor equipment for the station under construction in India.

Kudankulam NPP is a nuclear power plant under construction in India, located in the south of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.