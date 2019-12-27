Acclaimed Interior Designer, Anuradha Aggarwal Unveils ‘Olives Cre,’ a Flagship Studio in South West Delhi

Luxury brand in interior design Olives Cre established in 2016 re-launched its store in India at E-39 Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, with a star-studded wine & cheese party. Many eminent and page-3 personalities were spotted chatting with Anuradha Aggarwal, founder of Olives Cre and an internationally acclaimed interior designer with over a decade of experience in luxury design. Olives Cre is also a known brand among the HNIs in Dubai.

The multistoried studio is spread over 8000 square feet with striking ambience and congenial environment to offer the customers a delightful service from the concept to the completion in this highly eclectic luxury lounge. Every year Olives Cre redesigns the studio where each floor is designed as a theme-based concept and this year the theme is design, art and craftsmanship. The studio got new furniture pieces, new artefact, new lighting and each art piece here has a story to say. From artistically crafted furniture pieces to opulent chandeliers and larger than the life mirrors to classic paintings, Olives Cre encompasses a plethora of interior design solutions. Major attraction at the event was Horse Trail, Arion (horse statue), Bagheera the panther, and Bull called as Taurus. The studio captures timeless luxury through its classical contemporary and fusion settings.

Elated with her entry to the emerging luxury market of India, Anuradha Aggarwal, said, “India is my birthplace, and it is very special for me. Dubai has given me immense popularity and success, but Delhi is an inspiration to me due to its glorious history and cosmopolitan culture. I hope my imaginations will perfectly synchronise with the dreams of aesthetes living in Delhi.”