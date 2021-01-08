Accomplished Retail & SME Lending Professional, Jayaraman V. Joins Praxis Advisory Network

Mumbai, India : Praxis Global Alliance, the global management consulting and advisory firm is pleased to announce that after a career of over two decades across various businesses in financial services, Jayaraman V. has joined as a Practice Leader in the Financial Services – Retail lending Practice. His vast experience in the width of retail and SME lending arms at major leading NBFCs of India including Fullerton India, Vistaar Financial, and Magma Fincorp. He has also led Accenture Credit Services (Consulting business) while heading Commercial Servicing delivery, handling over 50 clients (including the Big 5 US Banks & leading AMCs) spread across the US and Europe. Jayaraman brings significant hands-on experience across various aspects of retail and SME lending – sales, marketing, product management, customer service, operations & IT, and Risk management.

Lenders have been deeply impacted by the sharp slowdown in economic activity and its consequent impact on the ability of borrowers to service their loan obligations. As we emerge from the shadows of COVID-19, lenders, especially those who operate in the SME space will need to play a pivotal role in recharging the economy. The company is excited, therefore, to have the benefit of Jayaraman’s rich experience and look forward to working with him to deliver tangible, sustainable value for the clients.

Jayaraman will be working closely with the Praxis network to help retail and SME lending clients on issues ranging from strategy, customer engagement and acquisition, digital transformation, operational and service excellence, and organizational effectiveness.

“Praxis Global Alliance has carved a unique niche for itself in a very short period, having worked with leading organizations worldwide in their growth and transformation journeys and enabled Superior outcomes post engagement. I am honored to join the Praxis Leader Circle and work together to provide actionable and sustainable solutions to marque clients in the growing Financial Services sector in India,” commented Jayaraman V., Practice Leader, Financial Services, Praxis Global Alliance.

“We look forward to leveraging Jayaraman’s hands-on and multi-faceted experience in lending businesses, especially in the SME space and his proven track record in building and scaling lending businesses, particularly at this time when the industry is looking to shake off its COVID woes and look at growth. It is an honor and privilege to have Jayaraman on board, and we look forward to working with him to grow our practice,” said Shishir Mankad, Head, Financial Services Practice, Praxis Global Alliance.

Welcoming Jayaraman to the Praxis platform, Madhur Singhal, Managing Director, Praxis Global Alliance, commented, “We are excited to have Jayaraman come on-board, and enhance our value proposition as practitioner-led enablement and advisory firm. His rich experience of over two decades will enable us to add tremendous value to our clients in the NBFC space by improving productivity and efficiency.”

An organization identified by its high-growth and agile culture, Praxis Global Alliance has applied a unique style to management and business consulting combining practical industry knowledge and experience brought by Advisors and Domain Leaders with the consultant problem-solving approach and toolkits. In its niche “Consulting Partner,” leading industry experts drive projects hand in hand with consultants to ensure deep on-ground expertise and innovation simultaneously for higher ROI. The company believes in delivering superior outcomes enabled by a unique practitioner expertise-led model, full-stack capability, flexible and cost-efficient service model. This unique consulting experience is the way forward for building sustainable business outcomes in the transformative times of today.