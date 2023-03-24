Ace Makeover Expert Richa Agarwal Awarded by Assocham for Best Makeup Artist of the Year

This was an award dedicated to innovations, formulations, and creativity in the field of beauty, wellness and personal care. Through the 4th edition of Beauty, Wellness and Personal Care Excellence Awards, stakeholders in the fraternity were bestowed with honours for their achievement and contribution to the field of beauty wellness and personal care. Organised by ASSOCHAM these awards celebrated the groundbreaking ideas and progress made in the industry, honoring the hardworking individuals and companies that have helped make tremendous advances in this field. In addition to bringing laurels to the fraternity, the event gained great mileage for the participants.

Richa Agarwal beamed with pride as she accepts the award for best makeup artist and

Looking upbeat on receiving the honour Richa Agarwal, beauty expert and founder of Cleopatra stated, Winning the award for the best makeup expert is an honour for me. This award is a testimony to our diligent work and dedication to my craft. I am humbled to have received this recognition and it is a symbol of our commitment to quality. I am so proud of my team at Cleopatra and I thank them for their continuous support. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide quality beauty services that are tailored to individual needs. We will strive to keep innovating and bringing out the best in our customers. We thank our customers for their unwavering support and look forward to serving them for many years to come.

While giving awards on the occasion Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council stated, the field of beauty and wellness is growing exponentially in India and with that growth we are also seeing creativity advancement. She further added, this advancement is being driven by the rising number of professionals and entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries and creating innovative offerings. She believes that this innovation will continue to drive the industry forward and help it become a key part of the Indian economy. This award is a testament to the exemplary work these achievers have done. She believes it to be an exciting time for the Indian economy and the start-up industry in the field of beauty & wellness.

The event was graced by the presence of Dr Blossom Kochchar, Chairman, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council of India, Neelam Pratap Ruddy, Gurpreet Sebal, Payal Swami, ASSOCHAM.

They were joined by experts from the industry, fashion and beauty influencers, salon owners, beauty professionals and many more. The event was a great success and provided a platform to recognize the talent and contributions of all the people in the beauty and wellness industry.

The event also featured a fashion show based on a unique concept of sustainability. The fashion show was inspired by the idea of creating a better future.