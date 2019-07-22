Ace your hair game this monsoon with Paul Mitchell

The ever changing weather can leave a drastic impact on your hair. So you need to take the necessary steps to make sure your hair looks the best and is healthy.

A proper hair care routine is recommended to provide your hair with the best care it requires and to treat yourself with some much needed TLC. Using Paul Mitchell products for massaging, shampoo, conditioning and cream rinses provides your hair with the nourishment it requires in this humid weather.

The monsoon gets a humid air with it, this increases the frizzy ends and oily scalp. So it is important to your hair type before you delve into a hair care routine. If you have an oily scalp refrain from using too many oil based products, go for Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Treatment, that repairs and moisturizes damaged, dry hair while soothing the scalp. A unique combination of conditioners and nutrients replenish hair’s moisture, repair damaged strands and protect from further harm. Plus, soothing mixes of ingredients invigorate and nourish the scalp.

For a shampoo you can choose Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Mirror Smooth Shampoo that is used to hydrate hair while protecting against frizz and unruly hair. It is gentle with rich foam that works to restore the hair’s optimal moisture balance. The advanced KeraReflect blend with natural Abyssinian oil helps replenish moisture, smoothen the cuticle and boost shine.

You can follow up this up with Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Mirror Smooth Conditioner that is instantly hydrates and detangles hair making it easy to comb. The exclusive KeraReflect blend with natural Abyssinian oil helps smoothen, soften every strand while fighting frizz, and creates a gorgeously shiny and reflective finish.

Unwind on a Sunday with a deep conditioning treatment, the Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Keratin Intensive treatment which can be used as a weekly deep conditioner that delivers intense hydration and protection to hair that is weak and vulnerable. The proven performance of KeraTriplex works to repair and rebuild while transforming dull, lifeless hair for a hydrated, shiny and smooth appearance.

