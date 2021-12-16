Acer announces Mega Sale on December 16-17 exclusively on brand online store

Acer India, the global PC brand has announced its biggest year-end sale- Loot Our Store Sale (L.O.S.S). The offers on products are in trend with the changing shopping trends. Offers will be available on select products between the 16th – 17th of December 2021.

With laptops and gadgets being an integral part of our lives during the hybrid model of work and education, there is no better occasion than now to gift yourself and your loved ones the power and usability of an Acer Device. To end 2021 happier and better Acer has curated offers on their online store, enabling their customer’s great benefits across all the categories of laptops, monitors, tablets, and accessories.

Choose from a wide range of products with offers like laptops starting at Rs. 23,990 and enjoy discounts up to 67% on gaming accessories and up to Rs. 40,000 off on gaming laptops, free Nitro headset with purchase of Acer tablet and monitors starting from Rs. 7690. The limited-time sale also has offers like no-cost EMI with 2 years of extended warranty and 1 year of accidental damage protection. During the sale, customers can also avail the exchange offers.

Acer’s range of laptops, tablets, Air Purifiers, monitors, projectors and more gives customers a gamut of choices to meet their technology requirements, and the exciting offers are an added delight to the festive shopper’s spirit.