Acer launches Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop – India’s first laptop powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors, on Flipkart

Hyderabad: Acer India has unveiled its new Aspire 7 gaming laptop, powered by the much-awaited AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processor. With the AMD “Zen 3” core architecture and industry leading 7nm process technology, the Aspire 7 will be available on India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Acer online brand store. Acer’s new Aspire 7 gaming laptop boasts AMD’s latest generation mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ 1650 GPU graphics which will help gamers get the most out of the 15.6” screen with a large screen-to-body ratio. The new Aspire 7 is designed as a powerful, well-rounded laptop with minimalist designs, ideal for gamers who particularly care about performance, display quality, weight, and battery life at an affordable price. The Aspire 7 is all about delivering users with everything necessary to express themselves and their passions.

With innovation at its core, Acer goes the extra mile to ensure its gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. With the latest AMD Ryzen™ Mobile Processors powering the Aspire 7 gaming laptop, gamers now have more features packed in sleek design to lift their gaming experience to a whole new level with the right amount of specifications and value price point.

Speaking on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief business officer, Acer India said, “Being the leader in PC gaming segment our aim is to bring to market the best of technology for our gaming fans. Aspire 7 gaming laptop stands testament to our commitment with cutting-edge AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor and advanced features to give the gamers an immersive gaming experience. Aspire 7 range of laptops have been a huge success in the Indian market with its blend of powerful performance, design and affordable pricing giving gamers the chance to enjoy AAA titles easily. 2021 is going to be an exciting year for us and our partnership with AMD and Flipkart will bring in more innovation to our consumers’ doorsteps as PCs become an integral part of our lives.”

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD said, “AMD’s collaboration with Acer spans several years of constant innovation across product categories. We are excited to bring the first AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series laptop to India along with Acer, as they launch the new Aspire 7 in the region. With the powerful “Zen 3” core architecture, AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U processors deliver unprecedented performance and efficiency to work, play and connect. We are confident that the Aspire 7 laptop will let users enjoy popular gaming titles and captivate them with its sleek design and features.”

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “The year 2020 has accelerated several shifts in the laptop industry, particularly with high performance laptops gaining more traction among customers for gaming and business requirements. As a homegrown player which is at the forefront of serving customers’ evolving needs, Flipkart closely works with its partners in bringing the best in class technological solutions to the doorsteps of millions of our customers across the country. With a nuanced understanding of our customers coupled with Acer’s powerful innovations, we are hopeful of expanding the gaming market in India and meeting the varied requirements of our customers in a meaningful way”

Ultimate Performance. Uncompromised Battery Life.

Acer’s new Aspire 7 powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 5500U Mobile Processor with NVIDIA 1650 graphics card combines to give an extremely fluid gaming experience with battery life that lasts up to 11.5 hours* (based on web browsing test results). Thanks to the LED-backlit keyboard, users can work and play like a boss well into the night and dominate the game

It combines Dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support and upgradeable to 32 GB using two so DIMM modules to get incredibly fast frame rates in demanding titles on a thin and light gaming laptop with amazing battery life. Now you never compromise on your gaming laptop again.

Stunning visual experience:

The Aspire 7 comes with the stunning FHD narrow border 15.6-inch display screen that offers great color reproduction. It is further enhanced by Acer’s own suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software with the two narrow bezels and an impressive 81.61% screen-to-body ratio and its BluelightShield technology allows adjusting of the screen’s blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

Latest Connectivity:

It effortlessly streams gameplay Wi-Fi 6 AX200 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology and features the latest connectivity, with USB-C™ for superfast data transfer at up to 5 Gbps. All that power is housed in a chassis weighing just 2.15 kg, for a gaming PC without compromising on performance.

Pricing and Availability:

Aspire 7 featuring AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor is available at a starting price from Rs 54,990 on Flipkart and Acer online store